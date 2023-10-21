BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
At homecoming rally, Nawaz says he has 'no desire for revenge'

  • The former PM vows to redirect Pakistan towards growth
BR Web Desk Published October 21, 2023 Updated October 21, 2023 08:47pm

In his homecoming rally, former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif said he has "no desire for revenge" and that all institutions must work together for Pakistan to succeed.

The PML-N leader began his address by stating: "I am meeting you now after an extended period of time, but my affection for you is the same."

In his remarks, Nawaz said that he had never betrayed his supporters nor shied from any sacrifice.

He also recalled how fake cases were framed against him and his party leaders. “But no one abandoned the PML-N flag,” he remarked.

“Tell me, who are they who separated Nawaz Sharif from his nation? We are those who built Pakistan. We made Pakistan an atomic power."

As he lamented the country's dire state today, the PML-N supremo also vowed to redirect Pakistan towards growth.

He further stated that if Pakistan was run on his 1990 economic model, “not a single person would have been unemployed, there would be nothing like poverty […] but today, the condition are so bad that one has to think if they can feed their children or pay electricity bills”.

Nawaz made it clear that these difficult economic circumstances predate the Shehbaz Sharif-led government and can be traced back over a long period of time.

He emphasized the need for cooperation among political actors, state institutions, and the pillar of the state.

"Everyone must work together to strengthen the Constitution and cure the disease that keeps ailing the nation."

Nawaz said, "We need to start a new journey."

Nawaz arrived in Islamabad from Dubai on a charter plane today. His legal team including former law minister Senator Azam Tarar and other party leaders received him at the airport.

Nawaz Sharif’s flight lands at Islamabad airport

Upon his arrival, the former PM signed legal documents and completed biometric formalities.

“The process to sign and verify legal documents has been completed,” PML-N's Ishaq Dar posted on X.

Nawaz arrived at Lahore Fort via helicopter after completing the necessary legal procedures in Islamabad.

While talking to the media at the Dubai airport, the PML-N supremo said that he was returning to Pakistan after four years, saying that sadly the country is in a much worse situation rather than being in a good position.

Nawaz Sharif arrives at Dubai airport, all set to return to Pakistan today

"When I was leaving Pakistan and going abroad I had no feeling of happiness but today I am happy.”

“When I remember Pakistan back then, I get hurt, we had said goodbye to the International Monetary Fund, electricity was cheap, the rupee was stable, there was employment, roti cost Rs4, a poor family’s child went to school and medicines were also cheap.”

He believed that his party was competent enough to take Pakistan out of the crisis that it is presently in.

“We are competent enough to solve the problems of the country,” Nawaz said.

Minar-e-Pakistan rally

At Minar-e-Pakistan, sufficient seating arrangements have been made. Security within the premises of public meeting will be maintained by the PML-N while law enforcing personnel will remain alert outside Minar-e-Pakistan.

Moreover, the PML-N caravans are moving towards Lahore from across the country. The caravans from other parts of the country like Karachi, interior Sindh, Quetta, KPK, AJK and other far off places have started their journey through different means of transport while caravans from Punjab will move on Saturday morning, party leader Bilal Yasin said.

According to him, the PML-N has mobilised the party workers and Saturday’s rally would break all the previous records of mass participation in any political show.

The PML-N leaders and workers are converging in Lahore from all across Pakistan for the party’s grand power show to welcome supremo Nawaz Sharif, he said.

Ahead of his return to the country, the former PM secured bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases until October 24.

In 2018, Nawaz was sentenced to 10 and seven years in prison in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references, respectively.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb took up the case today. The bench has stopped the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting the former PM till October 24.

Moreover, an accountability court suspended Nawaz's arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case.

Accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir approved Nawaz’s request for suspension of his arrest warrant in the Toshakhana reference.

The judge said that the arrest warrant would be restored if the accused did not appear before the court on October 24.

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif London Avenfield reference PML-N

Comments

1000 characters
Mujahid Oct 21, 2023 12:30pm
Mashallah the lion is back.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Oct 21, 2023 12:42pm
The Lion of Pakistan is here
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Shaista Zaidi Oct 21, 2023 01:18pm
The corrupt is arriving after hijacking the system
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Oct 21, 2023 01:49pm
Welcome back to purna Pakistan. Don't know it was what curse on haunted Pakistan, is restarting the history in each five years after rewriting it. Nation stands back on same starting point with more damage, wondering what happened, how and who to prosecute accountable.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Awais Sattar Siddiqui Oct 21, 2023 01:57pm
The corruption guru and the person who singlehandedly destroyed entire Pakistan is back after a deal.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU Oct 21, 2023 02:35pm
Pathetic!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Mustafa Oct 21, 2023 02:44pm
9th May created a Path for Nawaz .. Imran created it for Nawaz .
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Mustafa Oct 21, 2023 02:45pm
@Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani), problems is Tax Chori and low tax to GDP ratio .. problem is with the mentality of People
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
zaya zaya Oct 21, 2023 03:08pm
"proclaimed offender Nawaz Sharif" Clearly You mean - A Fugitive, Absconding Convict and a Prisoner
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Shamroz Oct 21, 2023 03:17pm
Pak would be unfortunate is this guy is brought into power again. The family will make everything as their own and we will have no institution here. We hope establishment as the last institution left in the country would not let this happen.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Johnny Walker Oct 21, 2023 03:22pm
Oh my people - Rejoice. I, your perpetual saviour am back with blessings of boots et al. Tomorrow you will see a new dawn. The sun will rise to welcome the rebirth of the "Land of the Pure" (of course, needless to say, under my and my families and cohorts guidance). Rejoice. ha ha ha.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tarique Ali Oct 21, 2023 05:43pm
Against false FIR
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
SQLDR Oct 21, 2023 05:52pm
NS return shows how crook and corrupt are protected by the generals who give a hoot to the constitution to hide their mega corruption! Pakistan has become a lawless country! Compliments of the compromised and corrupt generals! Unless the corrupt and compromised generals are tamed and held accountable Pakistan will continue to a banana republic!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
JK Oct 21, 2023 05:54pm
Pakistan has become a land of the criminal and corrupt where generals like mafia bosses have hijacked the constitution and there is no accountability.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
JK Oct 21, 2023 05:54pm
@Mujahid , In reality a fake lion...a true lion never leaves his turf!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
JK Oct 21, 2023 05:55pm
@Shaista Zaidi, By sponsorship of the compromise and corrupt generals!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
JK Oct 21, 2023 05:56pm
@Shamroz, The generals have doomed the future of Pakistan!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tariq Oct 21, 2023 05:57pm
Does he look sick from any angle?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
TruthtHwY Oct 21, 2023 06:07pm
Unless Pakistan becomes a country with rule of law....it will not move forward...the corrupt and the compromised generals must be sacrificed for Pakistan!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Naik Oct 21, 2023 06:15pm
@Shamroz, Unless a G is hanged nothing will change in Pakistan!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
John Oct 21, 2023 06:19pm
"After 4-year self-imposed exile, Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan" Translation: Crook Punjabi mafia does not want to yield power! They have already let bangalis go!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Az_Iz Oct 21, 2023 06:27pm
Lootmaar days are once again around the corner.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Hussain Khan Oct 21, 2023 07:34pm
Pakistan is a majority youth population and we need young blood. However, our decision makers are bring an old used and corrupt politician back to life after making the country a joke. He is a story of the past and do not even understand basics of modern economy. Old politicians must retire and new blood should enter. Not Maryam or Hamza or Bilawal but natural leadership who knows how people are living. These corrupt families must be hanged.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Yousuf Oct 21, 2023 08:04pm
As a Pakistani, my heart swells with pride and joy as the true leader has returned. True Pakistani patriots are always with you.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Afzal Khan Oct 21, 2023 08:10pm
@JK, A lion chooses where it wants to go and when it wants to return.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
MollaJet Oct 21, 2023 08:47pm
Where are the judges of the SC of Pakistan! Its a big slap on their rulings and judgements!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

