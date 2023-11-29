BAFL 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
BIPL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.48%)
BOP 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.25%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.07%)
DFML 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 73.45 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3%)
FABL 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.73%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
FFL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.63%)
GGL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.57%)
HBL 111.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 119.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-7.18%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.68%)
MLCF 39.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
OGDC 108.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.07%)
PAEL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.28%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.31%)
PIOC 106.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.52 (-3.2%)
PPL 92.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.59%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 63.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.35%)
TELE 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.19%)
TPLP 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-5.18%)
TRG 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.22%)
UNITY 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.38%)
BR100 6,185 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.73%)
BR30 21,452 Decreased By -287.1 (-1.32%)
KSE100 60,502 Decreased By -228.3 (-0.38%)
KSE30 20,175 Decreased By -64.2 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference

BR Web Desk Published November 29, 2023 Updated November 29, 2023 05:47pm

In a major relief for its supporters, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday acquitted Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield reference.

A two-member bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict.

Earlier, the IHC had adjourned Nawaz’s appeals against his convictions in the Avenfield Apartments and Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption cases till today.

Speaking to media after today’s hearing, Nawaz said, “I thank God as I had left the entire matters on him. God has made us victorious today.”

Background

In 2018, Nawaz was sentenced to 10 and seven years in prison in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references, respectively.

The three-time former prime minister was declared a proclaimed offender by the IHC over non-compliance after he went to London for medical treatment with the court’s permission in November 2019.

Nawaz moves IHC to revive pleas against conviction in Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases

On October 23, the former prime minister upon his arrival to Pakistan after four years, had moved the IHC to revive appeals against his convictions.

The pleas said that IHC dismissed Nawaz’s appeals for non-compliance in June 2021 due to his prolonged stay in London, arguing that the PML-N supremo never took advantage of the bail granted to him in all the cases.

More to follow

Nawaz Sharif Avenfield reference

Comments

1000 characters
Johnny Walker Nov 29, 2023 04:30pm
How predictable. No surprise here. Money money money
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU Nov 29, 2023 04:39pm
Not because of lack of proof, but because NAB withdrew it's original reference, hence the guilty is innocent. This is why it's said that there are many ways to skin a cat.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Anila Qadri Nov 29, 2023 04:39pm
It means you can loot the country and still be a hero. What a shame.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Asif Nov 29, 2023 05:24pm
The way our exemplary‘ independent’ judiciary was standing on its head it was obvious to even unborn children. So much taxpayer money was wasted on this drama .
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Usman Nov 29, 2023 05:38pm
@KU, why couldnt the NAB build up a caee when pti was in power
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Zaig Nov 29, 2023 05:52pm
@Usman, PTI was in govt but not in power.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Nasir Nov 29, 2023 05:54pm
Alhamdolillah, now Pakistan is going to overtake to become the 5th biggest economy in 5 years! Justice has been served
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference

Imran Khan will not take part in intra-party polls, PTI announces

Inter-bank: rupee registers back-to-back gains against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Caretaker PM meets Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister

Israel, Hamas due to release more people amid efforts to extend truce

TPL Life Insurance, Dar Es Salam Textile Mills move ahead with merger talks

Oil gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting as Black Sea shutdowns support

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,600 in Pakistan

Pakistan players told to put country before franchise leagues

Read more stories