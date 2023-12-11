Gold extends downtrend in Pakistan

Gold prices continued to fall in Pakistan on Monday in line with decrease in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs215,400 per tola after shedding Rs200 in the local market.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs184,671 after a decrease of Rs171, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold prices had declined by Rs3,000 per tola.

In last three sessions, gold per tola price has fallen by Rs3,500 in Pakistan.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Monday was set at $2,018 per ounce, after a decline of $6 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,600 per tola.