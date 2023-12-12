BAFL 51.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.31%)
Polish prime minister loses confidence vote

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2023 05:28am

WARSAW: Poland’s prime minister lost a vote of confidence on Monday, clearing the way for a broad coalition of pro-European Union parties led by Donald Tusk to take power.

The vote ends eight years of rule by the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, which critics say undermined judicial independence, turned state-owned media into a propaganda outlet and fomented prejudice against minorities such as immigrants and the LGBT community.

Tusk, a former European Council president, has vowed to mend Warsaw’s relations with Brussels and unblock billions in funds earmarked for Poland which have been withheld due to concerns over the rule of law.

Of 456 members of parliament who voted, 266 voted that they had no confidence in Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. He had the support of 190 lawmakers.

“We are saying goodbye to PiS ... history is being made,” Monika Rosa, a lawmaker from Tusk’s Civic Coalition (KO) grouping wrote on social media platform X.

PiS says that it defended Poland’s sovereignty and traditions from foreign interference during its time in power, while improving living standards for millions of Poles by introducing social benefits and raising the minimum wage.

“We introduced a new socio-economic model - the first steps in creating a country of solidarity,” Morawiecki said during an address to parliament on Monday morning.

