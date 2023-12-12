BAFL 51.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.31%)
Pakistan Print 2023-12-12

Destitute, vulnerable individuals: PBM, Roche Pharma ink accord to provide medical treatment

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 12 Dec, 2023 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) and Roche Pharma have reached an agreement for the provision of affordable treatment to the deserving patients belonging to the downtrodden segments of the society, those suffering from breast cancer, in particular.

The agreement was arrived at between the two sides following a meeting between Managing Director PBM Amir Fida Paracha and Adriano Treve from Roche Pharma at the PBM’s headquarters, the PBM announced on Monday.

The agreement envisages extending further assistance and facilities to the destitute and vulnerable individuals seeking support for related medical treatments from the PBM, an official statement from the PBM said.

The PBM chief discussed with the visiting official the provision of affordable medications, especially for breast cancer patients, and lauded Roche Pharma’s commitment in this regard, the statement added.

According to the PBM, a previous agreement exists between the Roche Pharma and the PBM to provide free medical facilities to the underprivileged patients in some ailments.

