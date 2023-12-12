BAFL 51.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.31%)
BIPL 22.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.89%)
BOP 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.55%)
DFML 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.64%)
DGKC 79.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.41%)
FABL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.78%)
FCCL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.93%)
FFL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
HBL 124.52 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-4.34%)
HUBC 119.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-2.5%)
HUMNL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.2%)
OGDC 125.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.29%)
PAEL 22.04 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.23%)
PIBTL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.12%)
PIOC 116.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.65%)
PPL 113.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PRL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-5.31%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.64%)
SNGP 70.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.04%)
SSGC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
TELE 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.92%)
TPLP 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.58%)
TRG 97.42 Increased By ▲ 4.57 (4.92%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.76%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.01%)
BR100 6,781 Decreased By -34.3 (-0.5%)
BR30 23,966 Decreased By -279.4 (-1.15%)
KSE100 66,012 Decreased By -211.3 (-0.32%)
KSE30 22,048 Decreased By -75.1 (-0.34%)
India’s Nifty 50, Sensex trim gains

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2023 05:28am

BENGALURU: India’s blue-chip indexes pared early gains on Monday, as global stocks’ rally stalled over doubts about the expected US rate cut in March 2024, ahead of a key US inflation reading and central bank policy decisions.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.13% to 20,997.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 0.15% higher at 69,928.53.

Both indexes gained about 0.3% each during the session, with the Sensex surpassing 70,000 levels for the first time in intraday trade. Asian markets declined. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index lost 0.33% on worries about the US rate outlook on the back of stronger-than-expected jobs data and deflationary concerns in China.

The US consumer price inflation data and Federal Reserve’s rate decision, both due later in the week, are likely to influence the near-term interest rate outlook and market trajectory, two analysts said.

“India represents the single best choice in both Asia ex-Japan and emerging market universes,” analysts at Macquarie said in a note, citing strong domestic fund flows, steady earnings and return of foreign fund inflows as key supporting factors for the rally in Indian markets.

Pharma stocks fell 0.76%, led by a 5.04% decline in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories after its facility in Hyderabad city received observations from the US’ drug regulator. The stock was also the top Nifty 50 loser. Energy gained 0.40%, supported by the ongoing drop in crude oil prices.

