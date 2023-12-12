Alkhidmat opens RO plant in Korangi

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi on Monday opened another RO plant in the city's outskirt locality of Korangi; an area widely the immigrant Burmese community inhabits, officials said.

The WASH department of Alkhidmat Karachi has successfully set up the plant in Arkanabad, Korangi to help provide the impoverished community with pure drinking water. This new installation is attributed to Alkhidmat Foundation Womenâ€™s Wing Trust, bringing the total number of water plants, which the charity organisation has set up in the city, to 55.

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami District Korangi, who also is Chairman Landhi Town, Abdul Jameel Khan inaugurated the plant at a ceremony, which the residents saw with Director Clean Water Alkhidmat Karachi Gauhar Islam and Manager WASH department, Saad Akbar.

"Clean water scarcity is a major problem in Karachi since public struggle the most to find the essential resource," Abdul Jameel Khan said. Contaminated water is supplied through pipelines and tankers that threaten public health, he said and appealed to the affluent section of the society to help Alkhidmat with donations to found such setups for the poor.

