Gold price per tola falls Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Saturday, in line with decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs215,600 per tola in the local market after a single-day fall of Rs3,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs184,842 after a decrease of Rs2,572, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold prices in Pakistan had dropped Rs300 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Saturday was set at $2,024 per ounce, after a decline of $26 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,600 per tola.

This week, gold witnessed a fall of Rs8,000 per tola in the local market.