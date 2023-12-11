BAFL 51.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.64%)
Dec 11, 2023
World

India’s top court upholds end of special status for IIOJK

Reuters Published December 11, 2023 Updated December 11, 2023 01:35pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

NEW DELHI: India’s Supreme Court upheld on Monday a 2019 decision by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revoke special status for the state of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and set a deadline of Sept 30 next year for state polls to be held.

India’s only Muslim-majority region, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)has been at the heart of more than 75 years of animosity with neighbouring Pakistan since the birth of the two nations in 1947 at independence from colonial rule by Britain.

The unanimous order by a panel of five judges came in response to more than a dozen petitions challenging the revocation and a subsequent decision to split the region into two federally administered territories.

It sets the stage for elections in the region, which was more closely integrated with India after the government’s contentious move, taken in line with a key longstanding promise of Modi’s nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Indian police arrest 7 Kashmir students celebrating World Cup defeat

The decision is a shot in the arm for the government ahead of general elections due by May.

The challengers maintained that only the constituent assembly of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)could decide on the special status of the scenic mountain region, and contested whether parliament had the power to revoke it.

The court said special status was a temporary constitutional provision that could be revoked by parliament. It also ordered that the federal territory should return to being a state at the earliest opportunity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's India's top court Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Hilarious Dec 11, 2023 02:17pm
I liked the part where once they took it, all this country could do was count the number of days on the news etc. so much for the pak studies cow manure they feed students in the country. Couldn’t come up with a cohesive plan for trash collection in over 7 decades of existence let alone do anything else of value to the people or the environment, but we sure love to get our peepee’s hard over our nukes….. while we sit in the dark with no electricity, natural gas and random shortages of other goods, 40% inflation, massive corruption from top to bottom, rampant devaluation, but hey, we got nukes, the country is become an even poorer version of North Korea by the day.
