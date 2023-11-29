BAFL 45.43 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (6.24%)
BIPL 20.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.57%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (8.13%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.5%)
DFML 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 71.04 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (3.5%)
FABL 27.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
FCCL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
FFL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.36%)
GGL 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
HBL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (5.25%)
HUBC 120.69 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (2.94%)
HUMNL 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
KEL 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
MLCF 39.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
OGDC 108.98 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.77%)
PAEL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
PIOC 109.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.79%)
PPL 93.27 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (1.93%)
PRL 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.88%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.92%)
SNGP 63.41 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.77%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.98%)
TELE 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.94%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.66%)
TRG 85.81 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.66%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.98%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.63%)
BR100 6,231 Increased By 121.3 (1.99%)
BR30 21,739 Increased By 476.6 (2.24%)
KSE100 60,730 Increased By 918.9 (1.54%)
KSE30 20,240 Increased By 379.1 (1.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2023-11-29

Indian police arrest 7 Kashmir students celebrating World Cup defeat

AFP Published 29 Nov, 2023 05:09am

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: Indian police in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have arrested seven university students under tough anti-terrorism laws for alleged intimidation after they celebrated Australia’s victory over India in the Cricket World Cup final.

Police said Tuesday that the students were arrested following “anti-India sloganeering and intimidation of others who did not agree with them” after the match.

Hosts India were favourites to capture the one-day cricket crown in the November 19 final but they lost to Australia in a six-wicket defeat.

Police said the Kashmiri students at an agriculture university were arrested last week after a complaint filed by another student, who came from outside the territory.

“They started abusing me and targeting me for being supporter of my country and also threatened me to shut up otherwise I would be shooted (sic),” the police case file seen by AFP notes, quoting the complainant.

Police charged the seven students under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), a stringent anti-terrorism law, as well as other sections of the penal code.

Many people in Indian-controlled Kashmir support any cricket team playing against India — including arch-rival Pakistan — and fireworks were set off in the main city occupied Srinagar to celebrate Australia’s victory. The arrests were criticised by Mehbooba Mufti, Kashmir’s former chief minister.

“Why is there so much fear, restlessness and paranoia only because some students celebrated Australia’s victory?” Mufti told reporters on Tuesday.

“You... want to destroy their lives for cheering the team of their choice and for expressing happiness when that team plays well. I condemn it,” she said.

India has used the vaguely worded UAPA legislation against thousands of IIOJK residents, journalists and dissidents, according to activists.

It allows people to be held for six months — often rolled over — without being charged, and bail is virtually impossible.

IIOJK Indian police Cricket World Cup Kashmir students World Cup defeat

Comments

1000 characters

Indian police arrest 7 Kashmir students celebrating World Cup defeat

Nepra reserves verdict on KE’s pleas for 20-year licences

Dispute settlement mechanisms: BoI asked to show ‘flexibility’

PC takes up sale of govt properties with FA

PIA divestment: PC inks ‘FASA’ with FA

NAC lowers FY23 growth rate to -0.17pc

FBR gets data of unregistered sugar buyers

UoSC/wheeling charges: Nepra reluctant to approve ‘heavy cost’

IMF team briefed about tax policy reforms

If conviction of Musharraf upheld ‘then it must be known that it will have consequences...’: SC judge

‘Wave 24’ shows 7pc improvement: OICCI unveils promising upswing in business confidence

Read more stories