Dec 11, 2023
World

India’s top court orders elections in IIOJK by Sept 2024

Reuters Published December 11, 2023 Updated December 11, 2023 11:58am

NEW DELHI: India’s Supreme Court on Monday directed the election commission to hold elections in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) region by Sept. 30, 2024.

The court order sets the stage for elections to be held in the region, which was further integrated into India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in 2019.

Indian police arrest 7 Kashmir students celebrating World Cup defeat

The court’s direction was part of the verdict on pleas challenging the revocation of the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s India’s Supreme Court Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

