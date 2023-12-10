BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
Pakistan

Bilawal says ‘was told’ KP CM has already been decided

Published December 10, 2023

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday that he had been “told” that the name of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) next chief minister had already been decided, Aaj News reported.

He made this startling revelation while addressing a worker’s convention in Kohat.

“I have been warned about security threats to the PPP in the province. But, I have decided to proceed with the election campaign anyway,” he said, adding that his party was ready to take up all challenges for elections.

He thanked the workers for participating in the convention and added that the workers had proved that Bhutto was still alive in the province.

Bilawal said his party was not fighting against any politician and no “khiladi” or anyone else could compete with the party.

“Our political opponents are contesting elections to save themselves from jail. But PPP is contesting polls against its rivals to resolve the issues of the masses,” he said, adding that after winning elections, PPP would fight unemployment and inflation in the country.

He said the solution to all of the country’s problems was in the PPP’s manifesto, and that it was the party of the common man, not the elite.

The PPP chairman said that the people needed to be told who was behind the murder of Bhutto. He said that both dictators and politicians were involved in the murder.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP chief minister of KP

Comments

Parvez Dec 10, 2023 06:14pm
Baba..... what are you talking of next CM of KPK being selected. I have heard next PM of Pakistan has been selected.....and he is rightly being called " ladla ".
