BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
DGKC 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.88%)
FABL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.39%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 111.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.23 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.63%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.7%)
OGDC 110.37 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.19%)
PAEL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.03%)
PIBTL 5.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 114.91 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (6.4%)
PPL 94.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.24%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 64.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.11%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
TRG 83.84 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.73%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-02

Bilawal says PPP to usher in ‘new era of politics’

INP Published 02 Dec, 2023 05:09am

QUETTA: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Friday that discarding the outdated ways of thinking, people will have to be made a shareholder in economy and politics.

Addressing the Balochistan High Court Bar in Quetta, Bilawal said he fully realized grief and pain of Baloch people. “We will have to introduce a new era of politics,” he said.

The PPP chairman said, “We will move forward eliminating politics of hatred, division and ego. Insha Allah the PPP will form new government. First of all, we will give Baloch people their rights.”

He said when Asif Zardari launched Haqooq-e-Balochistan (rights of Baloch people programme), it was a victory of people living in the province.

He further stated that 18th Amendment and NFC award announcement was also victories for Baloch people.

Bilawal said the PPP and people of Balochistan would collectively make a new history. He said the Peoples Party could change destiny of the people.

“Being the youngest foreign minister I know how much potential the people have here. We can introduce Pakistan to the world community a modern state,” the party chairman said.

He asked the people not to hand over the destiny of the state over to two persons only. “The politicians, who made blood of people cheaper, should not be given another chance. Let the people decide their country’s fate. Give them a surprise on February 8,” he added.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday stressed the need for a new way of thinking and politics in Pakistan, saying it was essential to bury the old politics of hatred and revenge that is detrimental to the country’s youth.

Addressing a huge PPP Foundation Day rally in Quetta, Bilawal emphasised the need for politics that focused on unity rather than division.

The PPP leader noted the current discussions on a charter of the economy, and asserted that the PPP would introduce its own, focusing on the people’s needs.

About the issues of poverty, inflation and unemployment in the country, Bilawal said that only the PPP genuinely cared about addressing the concerns of the poor, while other parties primarily represented the aristocracy. “Other parties represent the aristocracy. I will represent the youth, not any athlete.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Balochistan High Court

Comments

1000 characters

Bilawal says PPP to usher in ‘new era of politics’

PSO allowed Rs3.21 per litre exchange rate adjustment

Only photovoltaic cells exempted from sales tax: FBR

Climate plans: Over 130 nations agree to include food, agriculture

DPC proposes ‘appropriate’ changes in statute

Govt reaffirms its commitment to protect CPEC projects, workers

UN conventions bind Pakistan to protect rights of refugees: SC

SC asks govt to auction off two ‘costly’ vehicles

Transport for visiting ministers: Embassy in UAE seeks more funds

Federal govt employees: Guidelines issued for grant of compensatory allowance

Roosevelt Hotel sell-off: PC Board approves appointment of FA

Read more stories