PPP to win next elections, says Dhamra

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will win the next general elections with a majority vote across the country, and get elected its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Spokesperson of PPP Sindh Senator Ajiz Dhamra said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club (KPC) he said that PPP believes in democracy and smooth transition of power to put the country on the right direction of development and prosperity.

Except PPP, no other political party is serious for the elections to be held in the country.

On this occasion, PPP Karachi Division Deputy Secretaries Information Shakeel Chaudhry, Asif Khan along with Waqas Shaukat were also present.

Ajiz said that People’s Party is being blamed for the caretaker set-up in Sindh which is totally baseless. While taking a jibe at MQM-P, he said the so-called representative party of Karachi is doing the politics of accusations to hide internal differences of their party.

He further said that those pointing fingers at our party leadership should remember that we will not remain silent. As elections are fast approaching, all the ‘political orphans’ of Sindh start looking for support, and they forget that they are only left to be exploited, and misused again.

He said that the People’s Party has become stronger and more stable than before, which can be estimated from the votes of the entire local and by-elections held in Sindh.

Regarding the election, Ajiz Dhamra said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should first end the disqualification of its leader instead playing polls delaying tactics. He was of the view that PML-N cannot convince its disgruntled people but making efforts to fix issues of other parties.

