Pakistan

Army chief leaves for US on first official visit: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published December 10, 2023 Updated December 10, 2023 05:17pm

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has left today for the United States of America (USA) on an official visit, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

This is Army chief’s first visit to the US as COAS.

During his visit, COAS is scheduled to meet the senior military and other US government officials, Inter Services Public Relations Pakistan (ISPR) said.

General Asim Munir took oath as COAS in November 2022 and he is the 17th Army chief who assumed the command of the Pakistan Army.

In a message last week, COAS said Pakistan Army was fully prepared to defend territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all odds.

He stated that while interacting with the troops during his visit to Khairpur Tamewali (KPT) to witness Field Exercise of Bahawalpur Corps.

