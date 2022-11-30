Bajwa hands over baton of command to Munir

ISLAMABAD: The outgoing Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa handed over the baton of command to the newly-appointed Army Chief General Asim Munir Tuesday in a ceremony held at the GHQ.

General Munir is the 17th Army Chief who assumed the command of the Pakistan Army. The change of command ceremony marks the time-honoured tradition that symbolizes the seamless transition of military leadership.

General Bajwa received guard of honour for the last time as the Chief of Army Staff at the GHQ.

In his farewell address, General Bajwa congratulated his successor General Munir for being promoted to the four-star rank and as the head of the army.

He said, “I have full faith that under his leadership army will reach new heights and his appointment will prove to be a positive for the country.” In addition to being a Hafiz-i-Quran, he is a professional, capable and principled officer and he believed that under his leadership the army will reach new heights of success, he added.

He maintained that his journey ended today (Tuesday) after stay in the force for 44 years. Although, he said he would soon go into oblivion but spiritually remained connected with the army for the rest of his life.

General Bajwa said that he was proud that the army protects the borders from Siachen to Thar despite its limited resources. “Army defends regardless of language, colour, caste, and religion”, he added.

In the end, he appreciated the Pakistan Army and said his prayers would always be with it in difficult times.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and chiefs of the armed forces, senior serving and retired military officers with their families attended the ceremony.

Chief ministers, federal ministers, secretaries, and foreign military officers deployed at embassies were also present at the ceremony.

Before the ceremony, Gen Bajwa visited the Yadgar-e-Shuhada for the last time as chief of army staff.

Gen Munir had accompanied him during the visit.

At the end of the ceremony, General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa said in an informal conversation with the journalists said that during his six-year term as the Army Chief, he is satisfied with everything he did what he could for the country.

Looking at the new Army Chief General Asim Munir, he said that now the command is in his hands and he is the best officer.

While the new Army Chief General Asim Munir only smiled and avoided conversation.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said in an informal conversation with the media that there has been a change of command in the Pakistan Army in a peaceful and pleasant environment. Now domestic affairs will also improve.

Gen Munir was chosen to lead the country’s army by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on November 24. The summary of his appointment was approved by President Arif Alvi the same day.

Before taking charge as COAS, Gen Munir was also posted as a directing staff in Command and Staff College, Quetta, brigade major of a deployed infantry brigade in Kel, general staff officer, grade-2, CGS secretariat and chief of staff of Mangla Corps.

Former Army Chiefs General Raheel Sharif (retired) and General Ashfaq Parvez Kayani (retired) also attended the ceremony.

