Army prepared to defend territorial integrity of Pakistan: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said on Saturday that the Pakistan Army is fully prepared to defend territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all odds.

He stated this while interacting with the troops during his visit to Khairpur Tamewali (KPT) to witness Field Exercise of Bahawalpur Corps,Radio Pakistan reported.

During his visit, the COAS was briefed about Field Exercise which was aimed at enhancing professional skills at various tiers and battlefield procedures required to meet future challenges in operational environment.

The COAS also witnessed integrated fire and battle maneuvers of various elements, including Armour, Mechanized Infantry, Artillery, Air Defense, Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) duly supported by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Combat Aviation.

Meanwhile, the army chief said Pakistan Armed Forces are focused on defending the frontiers of motherland against full spectrum of threat.

“We are cognizant of the challenges and with the support of the nation we are prepared to thwart any nefarious designs of the enemies.”