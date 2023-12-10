KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 23.617 billion and the number of lots traded was 15,167.

Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 8.005billion, followed by Gold (PKR 7.922 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.306 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.255 billion), DJ (PKR 1.251billion), Silver (PKR 634.364 million), Platinum (PKR 455.312 million), Natural Gas (PKR 385.018 million), Japan Equity (PKR 129.417 million), Palladium (PKR 112.192 million), SP 500 (PKR 111.705 million), Brent (PKR 25.673 million) and Copper (PKR 24.652 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 9 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 61.637 million were traded.

