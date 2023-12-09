Ahad Cheema acquitted in assets beyond means case

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday acquitted adviser to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema in a reference of assets beyond means.

The court, in its previous hearing, had reserved its verdict on Cheema’s appeal. Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had acquitted Cheema in assets beyond means case.

The bureau in its report said assets of Cheema were in accordance with his income. His alleged offshore companies made properties from their own income.

