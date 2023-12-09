BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
‘Western economic theory’ no solution to our problems: BISP chief

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 09 Dec, 2023 05:46am

ISLAMABAD: Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Dr Amjad Saqib has once again opposed the “Western economic theory,” contending that it is not the solution to Pakistan’s economic woes.

“Western economic theory is not the solution to our problems”, he said at an event organised by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday.

He shared similar views at a previous event organised by Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) and Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) earlier on Thursday.

“The world faces no shortage of resources; rather, the challenge lies in the unfair distribution of wealth and resources,” Dr Saqib said.

He called for an understanding of sustainable development goals in the context of Islamic teachings.

The BISP chairperson, Friday, emphasised on the need for “unique and innovative thinking” to address the current economic challenges facing the country.

He urged the affluent citizens of Pakistan to stand in solidarity with the less privileged, stressing the role of increased charity to eradicate the societal menace of interest.

Saqib also highlighted the importance of social training for those in need and significance of empowering them with the necessary skills for self-sufficiency.

The BISP chairperson urged the implementation of ‘Mawakhat’, an Islamic concept that signifies the responsibility of a person towards others through brotherhood and solidarity, to aid impoverished families.

He also highlighted the role of technical training and small businesses in uplifting the children from impoverished backgrounds.

Chairman PTA Major General Hafeez Ur Rahman (retd) affirmed support from the PTA to the BISP.

