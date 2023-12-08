Gold price per tola down Rs300 in Pakistan

Gold rates witnessed slight decrease in Pakistan, while the international rate of the yellow metal remained unchanged on Friday. Gold price per tola stood at Rs218,600 in the local market, down Rs300 as compared to the previous close.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs187,414 after a decrease of Rs257, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola in Pakistan had increased by Rs800.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Friday was set at $2,050 per ounce, unchanged from the previous close, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,600 per tola.