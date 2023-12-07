Gold price per tola increases Rs800 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan advanced on Thursday, in line with increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs218,900 per tola after a single-day gain of Rs800.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs187,671 after an increase of Rs685, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs1,300 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Thursday was set at $2,050 per ounce, after an increase of $2 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,600 per tola.