BAFL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (7.53%)
BIPL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.19%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.47%)
DFML 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.9%)
DGKC 80.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.23%)
FABL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (7.07%)
FCCL 20.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
GGL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.29%)
HBL 121.09 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (2.66%)
HUBC 122.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
KEL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.11%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
MLCF 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
OGDC 121.85 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.69%)
PAEL 20.12 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (6.79%)
PIBTL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.28%)
PIOC 116.39 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.36%)
PPL 110.71 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.18%)
PRL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.33%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SNGP 68.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.65%)
SSGC 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.92%)
TELE 8.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.67 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.47%)
TRG 90.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.4%)
UNITY 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.21%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.18%)
BR100 6,648 Increased By 104.2 (1.59%)
BR30 23,568 Increased By 358.1 (1.54%)
KSE100 64,718 Increased By 800.4 (1.25%)
KSE30 21,594 Increased By 242.4 (1.14%)
Gold price per tola increases Rs800 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published December 7, 2023 Updated December 7, 2023 04:38pm

Gold rates in Pakistan advanced on Thursday, in line with increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs218,900 per tola after a single-day gain of Rs800.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs187,671 after an increase of Rs685, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs1,300 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Thursday was set at $2,050 per ounce, after an increase of $2 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,600 per tola.

