BAFL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (7.53%)
BIPL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.19%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.47%)
DFML 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.9%)
DGKC 80.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.23%)
FABL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (7.07%)
FCCL 20.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
GGL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.29%)
HBL 121.09 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (2.66%)
HUBC 122.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
KEL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.11%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
MLCF 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
OGDC 121.85 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.69%)
PAEL 20.12 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (6.79%)
PIBTL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.28%)
PIOC 116.39 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.36%)
PPL 110.71 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.18%)
PRL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.33%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SNGP 68.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.65%)
SSGC 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.92%)
TELE 8.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.67 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.47%)
TRG 90.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.4%)
UNITY 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.21%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.18%)
BR100 6,648 Increased By 104.2 (1.59%)
BR30 23,568 Increased By 358.1 (1.54%)
KSE100 64,718 Increased By 800.4 (1.25%)
KSE30 21,594 Increased By 242.4 (1.14%)
Indian shares settle lower ahead of RBI policy

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2023 05:20am

BENGALURU: India’s benchmark indexes fell on Thursday after rallying for seven consecutive sessions, as investors took a breather a day before the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy decision.

The NSE Nifty 50 index shed 0.17% to 20.901.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.19% to 69,521.69. Consumer stocks led the fall on the benchmark indexes, down 0.90%.

The Nifty 50 rose 5.77% in the last seven sessions and hit record high levels. The index was at its most overbought level in more than two years at market close on Wednesday.

“While the overall macroeconomic outlook, liquidity, remains favourable for Indian shares, we expect the benchmark Nifty 50 to trade in a narrow range after the recent sharp rally,” said Narendra Solanki, head of fundamental research of investment services at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

