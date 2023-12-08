BAFL 50.91 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.76%)
BIPL 22.61 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.89%)
BOP 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
CNERGY 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
DFML 19.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
DGKC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
FABL 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.74%)
FCCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.23%)
FFL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
GGL 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
HBL 122.98 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.35%)
HUBC 122.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.4%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.79%)
LOTCHEM 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 123.60 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.87%)
PAEL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.33%)
PIBTL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
PIOC 117.39 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.29%)
PPL 113.65 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.62%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
SNGP 69.60 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.83%)
SSGC 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
TELE 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
TPLP 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.59%)
TRG 90.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.38%)
UNITY 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
BR100 6,721 Increased By 72.9 (1.1%)
BR30 23,836 Increased By 267.7 (1.14%)
KSE100 65,319 Increased By 600.9 (0.93%)
KSE30 21,841 Increased By 246.6 (1.14%)
Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Recorder Report Published 08 Dec, 2023 06:19am

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (December 07, 2023).

========================
Open Bid       Rs 282.00
Open Offer     Rs 285.00
========================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

