Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (December 07, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 282.00
Open Offer Rs 285.00
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (December 07, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 282.00
Open Offer Rs 285.00
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
|Stock
|Price
|
SME Leasing Ltd / Dec 8
SME Leasing Limited(SLL)
|
2.49
▲ 0.59 (31.05%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Dec 8
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
4.99
▲ 0.99 (24.75%)
|
Universal Ins. / Dec 8
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
7.70
▲ 1.00 (14.93%)
|
Agritech Limited / Dec 8
Agritech Limited(AGL)
|
13.52
▲ 1.00 (7.99%)
|
Burshane LPG / Dec 8
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Limited(BPL)
|
20.90
▲ 1.46 (7.51%)
|
National Silk / Dec 8
The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited(NSRM)
|
32.64
▲ 2.28 (7.51%)
|
Pak Refinery / Dec 8
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
31.80
▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
|
Masood Textile / Dec 8
Masood Textile Mills Limited(MSOT)
|
57.50
▲ 4.00 (7.48%)
|
IGI Life Ins / Dec 8
IGI Life Insurance Limited(IGIL)
|
15.05
▲ 1.04 (7.42%)
|
Shadab Textile / Dec 8
Shadab Textile Mills Limited(SHDT)
|
15.55
▲ 1.04 (7.17%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Jahangir Sidd(Pref) / Dec 8
Jahangir Sidd(Pref)(JSCLPSA)
|
8
▼ -0.89 (-10.01%)
|
Samba Bank / Dec 8
Samba Bank Limited(SBL)
|
8.03
▼ -0.32 (-3.83%)
|
Kohinoor Textile / Dec 8
Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited(KTML)
|
90
▼ -3.49 (-3.73%)
|
Pervez Ahmed Co / Dec 8
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
0.84
▼ -0.03 (-3.45%)
|
Tri-Star Power / Dec 8
Tri-Star Power Limited(TSPL)
|
13.15
▼ -0.35 (-2.59%)
|
Mehmood Tex / Dec 8
Mehmood Textile Mills Limited(MEHT)
|
452.50
▼ -11.83 (-2.55%)
|
TPL Insurance / Dec 8
TPL Insurance Limited(TPLI)
|
15
▼ -0.38 (-2.47%)
|
Crescent Textile / Dec 8
The Crescent Textile Mills Limited(CRTM)
|
16.52
▼ -0.37 (-2.19%)
|
Hira Textile / Dec 8
Hira Textile Mills Limited(HIRAT)
|
2
▼ -0.04 (-1.96%)
|
Packages Ltd. / Dec 8
Packages Limited(PKGS)
|
533.40
▼ -10.12 (-1.86%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Dec 8
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
246,006,787
▲ 0.21
|
Cnergyico PK / Dec 8
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
98,899,853
▲ 0.07
|
Hascol Petrol / Dec 8
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
60,506,500
▲ 0.20
|
WorldCall Telecom / Dec 8
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
59,284,953
▲ 0.02
|
P.T.C.L. / Dec 8
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
43,233,500
▲ 0.02
|
Pak Elektron / Dec 8
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
42,544,241
▲ 0.35
|
Hum Network / Dec 8
Hum Network Limited(HUMNL)
|
40,175,500
▲ 0.09
|
TPL Properties / Dec 8
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
36,065,929
▲ 0.33
|
Sui South Gas / Dec 8
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
28,907,224
▲ 0.06
|
Unity Foods Ltd / Dec 8
Unity Foods Limited(UNITY)
|
28,379,686
▲ 0.06
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Dec 7
|
284.53
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Dec 7
|
284.03
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Dec 7
|
143.27
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Dec 7
|
0.88
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Dec 7
|
1.26
|
Euro to USD / Dec 7
|
1.08
|
UK LIBOR % / Dec 7
|
5.48
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Dec 7
|
4585.59
|
India Sensex / Dec 7
|
69521.69
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Dec 7
|
32438.10
|
Nasdaq / Dec 7
|
14340
|
Hang Seng / Dec 7
|
16345.89
|
FTSE 100 / Dec 7
|
7513.72
|
Dow Jones / Dec 7
|
36117.38
|
Germany DAX 30 / Dec 7
|
16628.99
|
France CAC40 / Dec 7
|
7428.52
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Dec 7
|
69.61
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Dec 7
|
17235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Dec 7
|
187671
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Dec 7
|
2029.80
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Dec 7
|
82.59
Comments