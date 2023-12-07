BAFL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (7.53%)
BIPL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.19%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.47%)
DFML 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.9%)
DGKC 80.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.23%)
FABL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (7.07%)
FCCL 20.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
GGL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.29%)
HBL 121.09 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (2.66%)
HUBC 122.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
KEL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.11%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
MLCF 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
OGDC 121.85 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.69%)
PAEL 20.12 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (6.79%)
PIBTL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.28%)
PIOC 116.39 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.36%)
PPL 110.71 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.18%)
PRL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.33%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SNGP 68.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.65%)
SSGC 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.92%)
TELE 8.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.67 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.47%)
TRG 90.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.4%)
UNITY 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.21%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.18%)
BR100 6,648 Increased By 104.2 (1.59%)
BR30 23,568 Increased By 358.1 (1.54%)
KSE100 64,718 Increased By 800.4 (1.25%)
KSE30 21,594 Increased By 242.4 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China’s Xi to visit Vietnam next week

AFP Published 07 Dec, 2023 05:55pm

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit neighbouring Vietnam next week to push for deeper ties between the socialist neighbours, Beijing’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Xi’s state visit will take place next Tuesday and Wednesday, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a statement.

The Chinese president was invited by Vietnam’s top leaders Nguyen Phu Trong and Vo Van Thuong, she added.

China willing to continue strengthening cooperation with Belarus: state media

Xi will meet with Vietnam’s top leadership and “discuss bringing China-Vietnam relations to a higher position”, Beijing said.

“We will push for deepening and solidifying the comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries,” foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

“The world is currently in a new period of turbulence and change, with increasing instability and uncertainty,” he added.

“Strengthening unity and friendship and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation are in the common interests of both parties.”

Xi’s trip follows a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi earlier this month in which he hailed the countries’ “same ideals and a shared future”, according to a foreign ministry readout.

They will focus on “politics, security, practical cooperation, the formation of public opinion, multilateral issues and maritime issues”, Wang Wenbin said.

Vietnam, which fought a war with China between 1979 and 1988, is wary of its giant northern neighbour, and is one of a handful of countries with claims on the many islets and outcrops that dot the South China Sea.

Beijing claims almost the entire sea, through which trillions of dollars in trade passes annually, and has ignored an international court ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

China Xi Jinping Vietnam

Comments

1000 characters

China’s Xi to visit Vietnam next week

KSE-100 regains momentum, up over 990 points

Inter-bank: rupee secures marginal gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Illegal foreigners impact Pakistan’s security, economy: COAS

Al-Azizia case: IHC says will hear Nawaz’s appeal on merit

Death toll from fire at Karachi’s Ayesha Manzil rises to 5

Saudi crown prince, Russia's Putin stress need for OPEC+ to commit to deal

Israel advances in south Gaza city as fearful civilians search for safety

Engro Polymer and Chemicals inks gas supply deal with SSGC

Soaring pollution in Pakistan’s Lahore fills wards with sick children

Read more stories