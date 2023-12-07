BAFL 49.75 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (6.99%)
BIPL 22.55 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (6.62%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.45%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.88%)
DFML 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
DGKC 80.79 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.99%)
FABL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.29%)
FCCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.23%)
FFL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
GGL 13.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.36%)
HBL 121.50 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (3.01%)
HUBC 122.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
KEL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (11.97%)
LOTCHEM 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.65%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
OGDC 122.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.82%)
PAEL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.68%)
PIBTL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
PIOC 116.17 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (2.16%)
PPL 111.20 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.63%)
PRL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.33%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.74%)
SNGP 69.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
SSGC 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.75%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
TPLP 14.67 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.47%)
TRG 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.86%)
UNITY 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.18%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.18%)
BR100 6,651 Increased By 107 (1.63%)
BR30 23,606 Increased By 395.8 (1.71%)
KSE100 64,787 Increased By 869 (1.36%)
KSE30 21,614 Increased By 262.2 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 regains momentum, up over 990 points

  • Overall sentiment in the market remains bullish, says analyst
BR Web Desk Published December 7, 2023 Updated December 7, 2023 03:01pm

Bulls made a comeback at the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index, which accumulated over 990 points after profit-taking witnessed earlier wiped-out gains.

At around 12pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 64,958.10 level, an increase of over 1,000 points or 1.6%. However, profit-taking pushed the benchmark index to an intra-day low of 63,853.04.

Nevertheless, bulls returned to the bourse in the later part of trading, and by 3pm, the index was hovering at 64,907.97 with an intra-day gain of 990.25 points or 1.55%.

“A bit of profit taking was witnessed earlier, which was expected, however the overall sentiment in the market remains bullish,” Sana Tawfik, economic analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed in index-heavy sectors including cement, chemical, commercial banks, fertiliser, OMCs and power generation and distribution sectors.

On Wednesday, the PSX had witnessed another positive session as the benchmark KSE-100 settled at 63,917.72, up by 961.70 points or 1.53%.

The ongoing momentum comes on the back of improvement in economic indicators after Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) authorities reached an agreement on the first review of the Stand-By Agreement (SBA) last month.

Market players and the government now expect to get an IMF board approval this month, which would pave the way for inflows from other multilateral and bilateral partners.

“We believe this positive sentiment, if maintained, is likely to be capitalised by companies wishing to access external capital; which will lead to an uptick in companies applying to be listed at the PSX in 2024,” said Topline Securities in a recent report.

The positive momentum has helped the KSE-100 rally nearly 60% in 2023 with most of the growth coming after Pakistan reached an understanding at a staff-level with the IMF in June-end.

Additionally, the expectations that interest rates have peaked and stability in the exchange rate over the past couple of months have also heightened perception that ‘bad days’ for the economy are now over.

Many players also believe consolidation is likely in the near term with profit-taking sporadically causing a slowdown.

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE 100 policy rate Key policy rate SBP MPC MPC meeting Pakistan Stock Market

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 regains momentum, up over 990 points

Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Illegal foreigners impact Pakistan’s security, economy: COAS

Death toll from fire at Karachi’s Ayesha Manzil rises to 5

Israel advances in south Gaza city as fearful civilians search for safety

Engro Polymer and Chemicals inks gas supply deal with SSGC

Soaring pollution in Pakistan’s Lahore fills wards with sick children

Oil stages small recovery as weak economic outlook lingers

‘Illegal’ LCs, forex market speculation: MoF set to share list of banks with SIFC today

Govt likely to drop 137 PSDP nonstarters

Read more stories