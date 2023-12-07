KSE-100 regains momentum, up over 990 points

Bulls made a comeback at the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index, which accumulated over 990 points after profit-taking witnessed earlier wiped-out gains.

At around 12pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 64,958.10 level, an increase of over 1,000 points or 1.6%. However, profit-taking pushed the benchmark index to an intra-day low of 63,853.04.

Nevertheless, bulls returned to the bourse in the later part of trading, and by 3pm, the index was hovering at 64,907.97 with an intra-day gain of 990.25 points or 1.55%.

“A bit of profit taking was witnessed earlier, which was expected, however the overall sentiment in the market remains bullish,” Sana Tawfik, economic analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed in index-heavy sectors including cement, chemical, commercial banks, fertiliser, OMCs and power generation and distribution sectors.

On Wednesday, the PSX had witnessed another positive session as the benchmark KSE-100 settled at 63,917.72, up by 961.70 points or 1.53%.

The ongoing momentum comes on the back of improvement in economic indicators after Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) authorities reached an agreement on the first review of the Stand-By Agreement (SBA) last month.

Market players and the government now expect to get an IMF board approval this month, which would pave the way for inflows from other multilateral and bilateral partners.

“We believe this positive sentiment, if maintained, is likely to be capitalised by companies wishing to access external capital; which will lead to an uptick in companies applying to be listed at the PSX in 2024,” said Topline Securities in a recent report.

The positive momentum has helped the KSE-100 rally nearly 60% in 2023 with most of the growth coming after Pakistan reached an understanding at a staff-level with the IMF in June-end.

Additionally, the expectations that interest rates have peaked and stability in the exchange rate over the past couple of months have also heightened perception that ‘bad days’ for the economy are now over.

Many players also believe consolidation is likely in the near term with profit-taking sporadically causing a slowdown.

This is an intra-day update