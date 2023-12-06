BAFL 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
Another day, another high: KSE-100 gains 1.5% to close near 64,000

  • Experts say ongoing momentum signifies boost in investor confidence
BR Web Desk Published December 6, 2023 Updated December 6, 2023 05:45pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessed another positive session on Wednesday, as the index closed 1.5% higher and also briefly crossed the 64,000 level for the first time in history.

Wednesday’s session was also largely positive for the benchmark index despite some profit-taking, especially in the second half of the day.

At close, the KSE-100 settled at 63,917.72, up by 961.70 points or 1.53%.

It earlier hit an intra-day high of 64,038.83, highest level in the bourse’s history.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed as index-heavy sectors including cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery traded in the green.

On Tuesday, the PSX had witnessed another positive session, with the benchmark KSE-100 closing higher by 463 points or 0.74% to settle at 62,956.03.

Experts say the ongoing upward momentum signifies a boost in investor confidence, driven by optimistic expectations of an improved economic landscape.

They said that the positive outlook is supported by anticipated financial inflows from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and friendly countries.

Last month, the IMF staff and Pakistani authorities reached a staff-level agreement on the first review of the IMF Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) program. The government expects approval from the IMF’s executive board in December.

Experts see status-quo in last monetary policy announcement of 2023

Additionally, there is speculation about a potential reduction in interest rates in the upcoming central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, further enhancing the positive sentiment.

Meanwhile, the rupee continued to gain against the US dollar for the seventh consecutive session as it appreciated 0.08% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday. As per the State Bank of Pakistan, the local unit settled at 284.14 after an increase of Re0.24.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 984.8 million from 765.4 million a session before.

The value of shares rose to Rs35.09 billion from Rs30.8 billion in the previous session.

K-Electric Ltd. remained the volume leader with 143.6 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 56.8 million shares and Hascol Petrol with 54.5 million shares.

Shares of 386 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 259 registered an increase, 119 recorded a fall, while 8 remained unchanged.

Comments

1000 characters
Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Dec 06, 2023 01:01pm
Pull no bull continues. Soon KSE will break 70,000 and after that next will be 80,000. Before elections it should hit 90,000. After that, pull factors will go for massive profit taking to use these funds in elections. Nobody expects good will happen after GE2024.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Builder Dec 06, 2023 02:03pm
@Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) those who need funds for elections have other sources. They don't need to invest in stock exchange which is highly volatile. Expect the market to cross 100,000 after elections.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Muhammad Iftikhar Dec 06, 2023 03:05pm
Volatility is expected to increase before and during elections. After that however, stability prevails on the back of newely elected govt and next IMF Bailout. Furthermore interest rate is likely to be declined to 15% further catalyising the bourse. In long run market depends on the policies of newely elected govt.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Dec 06, 2023 04:07pm
@Builder, that's true though but seths are also under pressure by same
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Dec 06, 2023 04:11pm
It is a well fabricated pull, it may sustain too because technicals depend upon last momentums made by the stock market. Unless there is huge political-economic chaos after elections which in my sense is inevitable.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Arif Dec 06, 2023 04:12pm
No funds coming from friendly countries except rollover of already received funds and Pakistan is not yet on IMF board agenda.....Let's see how long brokers will keep selling this news of "anticipated' inflows .
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU Dec 06, 2023 04:43pm
Ce La Vie, Las Vegas of Pakistan!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

