BAFL 48.16 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.57%)
BIPL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.99%)
BOP 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
CNERGY 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.31%)
DFML 19.58 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.04%)
DGKC 82.05 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.56%)
FABL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.73%)
FCCL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.47%)
FFL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.3%)
GGL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 122.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.86%)
HUBC 125.49 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.37%)
HUMNL 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.16%)
KEL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (10.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.43%)
OGDC 123.40 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (1.98%)
PAEL 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.87%)
PIBTL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.33%)
PIOC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 4.29 (3.77%)
PPL 111.32 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.74%)
PRL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.33%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SNGP 70.59 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.71%)
SSGC 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.53%)
TELE 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.07%)
TPLP 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.2%)
TRG 95.59 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.97%)
UNITY 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.9%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.46%)
BR100 6,676 Increased By 131.8 (2.01%)
BR30 23,838 Increased By 627.4 (2.7%)
KSE100 64,909 Increased By 991.2 (1.55%)
KSE30 21,661 Increased By 309.1 (1.45%)
Intra-day update: KSE-100 crosses 64,800 after over 900-point gain

BR Web Desk Published December 7, 2023 Updated December 7, 2023 11:52am

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index maintained its positive run on Thursday as the index gained over 900 points during trading.

At 11:45am, the benchmark index was hovering at 64,863.67 level, an increase of 945.95 points or 1.48%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed in index-heavy sectors including cement, chemical, commercial banks, fertiliser, OMCs and power generation and distribution sectors.

On Wednesday, the PSX had witnessed another positive session as the benchmark KSE-100 settled at 63,917.72, up by 961.70 points or 1.53%.

The ongoing positive momentum comes on the back of improvement in economic indicators after Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) authorities reached an agreement on the first review of the Stand-By Agreement (SBA) last month.

Market players and the government now expect to get an IMF board approval this month, which would pave the way for inflows from other multilateral and bilateral partners.

“We believe this positive sentiment, if maintained, is likely to be capitalised by companies wishing to access external capital; which will lead to an uptick in companies applying to be listed at the PSX in 2024,” said Topline Securities in a recent report.

The positive momentum has helped the KSE-100 rally nearly 60% in 2023 with most of the growth coming after Pakistan reached an understanding at a staff-level with the IMF in June-end.

Additionally, the expectations that interest rates have peaked and stability in the exchange rate over the past couple of months have also heightened perception that ‘bad days’ for the economy are now over.

This is an intra-day update

