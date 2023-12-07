BAFL 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
Three dead as fire breaks out in market in Karachi

Recorder Report Published 07 Dec, 2023 04:35am

KARACHI: Three people were killed after a fire broke out at the Arshi Shopping Centre located near Ayesha Manzil in Federal B Area on Wednesday, according to police and rescue services.

Footage aired on television showed black smoke billowing into the sky as flames engulfed the structure. Firefighters could also be seen attempting to douse the bright orange flames.

A huge fire broke out in a foam shop in a shopping mall which later engulfed other nearby shops, resulting in huge financial losses to traders.

Police said the fire also engulfed the residential flats above the shops;

Following the incident, rescue teams rushed to the site. Police were trying to evacuate the people trapped in the residential building with the help of rescue agencies.

Chief Fire Office, Ishtiaq Ahmed said that seven fire brigade vehicles, a snorkel, and a water bowser were deployed to the scene to extinguish the inferno. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

