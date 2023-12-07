Ulema urge Islamic world to wage Jehad against Israel

ISLAMABAD: While declaring Jihad obligatory against Israel over atrocities committed in Palestine, especially in the Gaza Strip, the leadership of all the religious schools of thought have asked the leadership of the Muslim world to take a joint stance against Israeli aggression against Palestinians and liberate the occupied territories from occupation.

While addressing a day-long conference titled, “The Sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Responsibility of the Muslim Ummah”, prominent religious scholars and political leadership of the country representing diverse schools of thought here on Wednesday condemned major global powers for supporting Israel.

The conference called on the Muslim countries should end diplomatic and commercial relations with Israel as well as boycott Israeli products.

Addressing the gathering, the religious scholars and leaders highlighted Israel’s relentless aggression, branding it as a violator of international law since its illegal establishment.

The conference organised by Majlis Ittehad-e-Ummah Pakistan passed a joint declaration expressing full solidarity with the freedom of Al-Aqsa Mosque and condemning the oppression faced by Palestinian brothers.

The participants called for the freedom of Palestine and an end to Israeli atrocities in the occupied land. The declaration further stated that Jihad has become obligatory for the Muslim countries close to Israel and then for the rest of the Muslim world.

They also demanded the end of the siege of Gaza. The declaration asked the Egyptian government to keep the Rafah border crossing permanently open so that the supply of necessities can be ensured to the people of Gaza who are facing the worst kind of atrocities. They further said that the government of Pakistan must send a ship full of necessary assistance to the people of Gaza.

They emphasized the recent brutal bombings in Gaza, resulting in the martyrdom of over 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,000 children and numerous women. They declared these actions as war crimes against humanity, targeting mosques, churches, hospitals, and even newborns.

The Ulema and Mashaykh criticised Western powers for their complicity in supporting Israel’s crimes through financial, practical, and military assistance.

They called for an immediate end to the brutal bombings, war crimes, and all forms of support for Israel. They asserted that the entire land of Palestine belonged to its original inhabitants, condemning the unjust settlements established by Zionists. They urged the people of Palestine to resist this aggression, emphasizing the religious duty of Muslims to support the cause.

Labelling the current conflict as a grand defensive Jihad rooted in pure Islam, the scholars and leaders stressed liberating the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the land of the Last Prophet Peace Be Upon Him from Zionist dominance.

They demanded basic rights for the people of Palestine according to United Nations resolutions, calling for an end to military intervention, the siege on Al-Quds, Gaza Strip, and the West Bank, and the permanent opening of the Rafah border. They, expressing concern over the ongoing suffering of Palestinians, and called on the Islamic world to take a united defensive stand.

They urged Muslims worldwide to provide aid to the suffering people of Palestine and commended Pakistan’s efforts in sending aid ships to Gaza. The scholars and leaders appealed to experts in international law to file cases against Israel’s leaders in the International Court of Justice for war crimes.

They called for peaceful protests globally, exposing Israel’s inhuman acts and urged Muslims to boycott Israeli products and companies supporting Israel. They announced the celebration of Friday as Masjid al-Aqsa Day across the country, appealing to Muslims to hold strong protests, pass resolutions against Israeli atrocities in mosques, and inform the public about the issue of Palestine and their responsibilities.

Speaking on the occasion renowned religious scholar and President of Federal Al-Madaris al-Arabiya Mufti Taqi Usmani said that the Quaid-i-Azam while declaring Israel “an illegitimate child” had announced that he would never recognise Israel.

Mufti Usmani said that the two-state solution is not acceptable in any case, no Muslim can accept the state of Israel, and reject the demand for the establishment of two states in Palestine. Yes, the two-state solution should be avoided, the two-state solution means recognising Israel.

Mufti Usmani said that Jihad is obligatory on all Muslims in their capacity, they should help the Palestinians, the fighters of Hamas should be called Mujahideen instead of fighters, and the Islamic world has all kinds of resources which can be used to compel Israel to stop atrocities against Palestinians.

He said that Muslim countries are living a life of slavery, today, the fighters of Hamas have provided an opportunity for freedom, if the world of Islam unites and supports it, the Western powers cannot do anything.

Speaking on the occasion, JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that some quarters are pushing rulers of the Muslim world to recognise Israel but “We will not allow our rulers as well as the rulers of the other Islamic countries to do so”.

