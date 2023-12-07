BAFL 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
Bano Qabil 2.0 begins new academic session

Recorder Report Published 07 Dec, 2023 04:35am

KARACHI: Bano Qabil 2.0, an Alkhidmat's IT education program on Wednesday stated its second academic session, officials said.

Alkhidmat for this program has expanded the number of education centers to 35 across the metropolis professional instructors will teach 15 latest IT courses.

The program, which imparts IT education such as Cyber Security, Web Development, App Development, Python, Motion Magic, has enrolled thousands of students for the new learning period. There are also courses including Amazon FBA Virtual Assistant, Freelancing, Digital Marketing, Graphic Designing and such others, which the Bano Qabil program provides to students.

CEO Alkhidmat Karachi, Naveed Ali Baig showed his pleasure over the growing students preferences to join Bano Qabil program. He urged the students to make every efforts to benefit from the program to a maximum level.

