Gold price per tola drops Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Wednesday, in line with decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs218,100 per tola in the local market after a single-day fall of Rs1,300.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs186,986 after a decrease of Rs1,114, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs4,200 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Wednesday was set at $2,048 per ounce, after a decline of $9 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,600 per tola.