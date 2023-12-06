BAFL 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
BIPL 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.34%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.33%)
CNERGY 4.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (9.74%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.09%)
FABL 30.95 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.85%)
FCCL 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.69%)
FFL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
GGL 13.94 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (9.33%)
HBL 116.96 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.35%)
HUBC 123.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.28%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.2%)
MLCF 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
OGDC 123.10 Increased By ▲ 8.99 (7.88%)
PAEL 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.96%)
PIOC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PPL 110.98 Increased By ▲ 11.52 (11.58%)
PRL 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.84%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SNGP 70.09 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (3.99%)
SSGC 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.6%)
TELE 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.04%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.63%)
TRG 91.94 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.29%)
UNITY 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 6,544 Increased By 101.5 (1.58%)
BR30 23,210 Increased By 429.3 (1.88%)
KSE100 63,918 Increased By 961.7 (1.53%)
KSE30 21,352 Increased By 348.1 (1.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola drops Rs1,300 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published December 6, 2023 Updated December 6, 2023 04:22pm

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Wednesday, in line with decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs218,100 per tola in the local market after a single-day fall of Rs1,300.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs186,986 after a decrease of Rs1,114, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs4,200 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Wednesday was set at $2,048 per ounce, after a decline of $9 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,600 per tola.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market gold price gold imports gold rates bullion commodity rates commodities prices gold rate gold markets gold prices in Pakistan gold rates in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Gold price per tola drops Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Imran free to contest upcoming elections: caretaker PM Kakar

ADB approves $659mn project financing to support Pakistan

Inter-bank: rupee registers 7th consecutive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee’s strengthening round continues against US dollar

Experts see status quo in last monetary policy announcement of 2023

Despite Gaza death toll soaring, US unlikely to rethink weapons supplies to Israel

Nawaz Sharif meets PML-Q’s Chaudhry Shujaat to discuss electoral alliance

Putin lands in Abu Dhabi on Middle East visit

IHC turns down Imran’s withdrawal plea in Toshakhana case

Cherat Packaging to sell papersack Line V for $4.7mn

Read more stories