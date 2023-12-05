BAFL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.82%)
Gold price per tola falls Rs4,200 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published December 5, 2023 Updated December 5, 2023 03:37pm

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Tuesday, in line with decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs219,400 per tola in the local market after a single-day fall of Rs4,200.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs188,100 after a decrease of Rs3,601, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold prices in Pakistan had remained unchanged at Rs223,600.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Tuesday was set at $2,057 per ounce, after a decline of $37 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates shed Rs20 to settle at Rs2,600 per tola.

