Gold price per tola falls Rs4,200 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Tuesday, in line with decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs219,400 per tola in the local market after a single-day fall of Rs4,200.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs188,100 after a decrease of Rs3,601, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold prices in Pakistan had remained unchanged at Rs223,600.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Tuesday was set at $2,057 per ounce, after a decline of $37 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates shed Rs20 to settle at Rs2,600 per tola.