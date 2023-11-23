BAFL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.37%)
BIPL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.93%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 64.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
FABL 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.49%)
FCCL 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.53%)
FFL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.63%)
GGL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
HBL 97.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.38%)
HUBC 118.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 28.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
MLCF 38.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 110.67 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.09%)
PAEL 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.69%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
PIOC 105.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PPL 92.31 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.86%)
PRL 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.89%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 63.15 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (4.52%)
SSGC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.27%)
TELE 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 83.21 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.6%)
UNITY 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.03%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
BR100 5,944 Increased By 95.2 (1.63%)
BR30 20,925 Increased By 246.2 (1.19%)
KSE100 58,199 Increased By 827.2 (1.44%)
KSE30 19,375 Increased By 328.3 (1.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-23

ECP set to hear contempt case against Imran, Asad & Fawad today

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 23 Nov, 2023 03:19am

ISLAMABAD: With uncertainty surrounding Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan’s appearance before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today (Thursday), the poll body is set to hear the contempt case against him as well as former party stalwarts Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry today.

The case against the three politicians, two of whom; Khan and Chaudhry, are presently locked up in Adiala Jail Rawalpindi, is part of the electoral entity’s cause list issued for today.

The commission is scheduled to frame charges against the three politicians in today’s hearing. However, under the relevant law, the in person appearance of the accused is necessary for framing of charges.

On October 19, the poll body issued two production orders of Khan, over ECP and chief election commissioner’s contempt, for framing charges against him in the contempt case on October 24.

However, on the given date, what appeared to be an embarrassment for ECP, the caretaker government declined the commissions’ directives to produce Khan before the poll body in the contempt case—instead— the government proposed that the ECP hold proceedings of this case in Adiala Jail.

A report submitted by the Interior Ministry recommended to the ECP to hold the proceedings of the contempt case in Adiala Jail on account of “serious security threats” Khan was faced with.

The ECP bench comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Shah Mohammad Jatoi, Babar Hassan Bharwana and former Justice Ikramullah Khan, that hears this case, took the Interior Ministry’s report as an affront to the ECP and summoned Secretary Interior Dr Aftab Akbar Durrani on November 13.

The secretary interior, on the said date, appeared before the bench and submitted another report which also mentioned of serious threats to Khan’s life. The bench inquired from the secretary interior about the legality of holding the proceedings of this case in jail. The secretary sought time from the commission till next hearing. Durrani’s reply is likely to be reviewed in today’s hearing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Fawad Chaudhry Asad Umar PTI Imran Khan ECP Adiala jail

Comments

1000 characters

ECP set to hear contempt case against Imran, Asad & Fawad today

Jul-Oct 2023-24: Rs300.9bn authorised for projects under PSDP

GSP review: EU identifies major challenges facing Pakistan

16-member ‘Export Advisory Council’ formed

OPEC+ postpones policy meeting to 30th, oil drops

NTDC unveils Rs510bn revised TIP

Israeli govt, Hamas reach 4-day truce

COP-28 in UAE: Institutions, depts must present stand on climate finance: PM

Economist terms energy sector ‘black hole’

Cash credit limit: ECC’s approval sought for Punjab, Sindh

Hydel projects: PM orders payment of arrears to KP

Read more stories