BAFL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.53%)
BIPL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.88%)
BOP 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.14%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.03%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (9.74%)
DGKC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.46%)
FABL 30.85 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (5.51%)
FCCL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.04%)
GGL 13.97 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.57%)
HBL 117.95 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (3.21%)
HUBC 123.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.88%)
KEL 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.41%)
LOTCHEM 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.06%)
MLCF 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
OGDC 121.01 Increased By ▲ 6.90 (6.05%)
PAEL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.79%)
PIOC 113.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
PPL 108.35 Increased By ▲ 8.89 (8.94%)
PRL 27.82 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.96%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
SNGP 69.40 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.97%)
SSGC 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.16%)
TELE 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.81%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.63%)
TRG 91.94 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.29%)
UNITY 26.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 6,544 Increased By 101.5 (1.58%)
BR30 23,210 Increased By 429.3 (1.88%)
KSE100 63,918 Increased By 961.7 (1.53%)
KSE30 21,352 Increased By 348.1 (1.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Chinese media calls Moody’s ‘biased’, govt reaction seen more restrained

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2023 02:38pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

BEIJING: Chinese state media called Moody’s “biased” on Wednesday for its negative rating outlook on the world’s No. 2 economy, but some analysts said the government’s official reaction was more restrained, signalling Beijing’s own worries about surging debt.

Chinese officials often respond with aggressive statements to international scrutiny.

After Moody’s and S&P Global’s previous outlook cuts in 2016, then finance minister Lou Jiwei slammed the ratings agencies as “biased” during a G20 meeting in Washington.

But in the official statement responding to Moody’s move on Tuesday, the ministry only expressed “disappointment.”

On Wednesday, a foreign ministry spokesperson said China is capable of deepening reform and addressing its challenges, and that it welcomed “all friends” from “all over the world” to invest in its economy.

Alfred Wu, associate professor at the Lee Kwan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, said that while Chinese propaganda still aimed to show strength to a domestic audience, the more nuanced tone from the government was targeted at the international community.

Moody’s cuts China’s credit outlook to negative

Wu said this was a sign that China takes on board global concerns about its weakening growth prospects and “wants to be seen as credible and responsible” in dealing with the issue.

“The discourse of China’s rise was so strong in 2017. The sentiment has changed dramatically,” Wu said.

“The finance ministry recognises this, and that it needs to come up with a more professional response than it did before.”

While keeping China’s sovereign rating at A1, Moody’s cut its outlook to negative from stable, citing surging local debt and property market woes, conditions which many economists have warned are pushing the economy to Japan-like decades of stagnation.

Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis, also said she was “expecting a very different reaction” from China. “It was handled very smoothly,” she said.

“Once you take the decision that ‘my deficit is going to be much bigger’, there’s no point reacting (to Moody’s).”

The Communist Party’s nationalist tabloid Global Times published an article citing economists as saying Moody’s decision was “biased and unprofessional, as it grossly exaggerated or manufactured risks and challenges.”

Moody’s did not immediately respond to questions on Chinese media criticism and the official reaction.

Economic Daily, a state-run newspaper, also said Moody’s took “biased” conclusions. But the Global Times’ former editor Hu Xijin, who remains a prominent Chinese commentator, wrote a blog post to praise the “restraint” in the finance ministry’s response, saying the tone was “very commendable.”

Hu said it was more important to boost “domestic confidence” than “devote energy to arguing whether this (Moody’s move) is a ‘conspiracy’ or not,” adding this could be achieved by strengthening China’s post-pandemic recovery and resolving municipal debt and real estate risks.

“We can’t expect an American rating company to find a way to convey confidence in China to the world. This work can only be done by China itself,” Hu said.

China S&P Global Ratings Moody’s Chinese media

Comments

1000 characters

Chinese media calls Moody’s ‘biased’, govt reaction seen more restrained

Imran free to contest upcoming elections: caretaker PM Kakar

ADB approves $659mn project financing to support Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee continues improvement against US dollar

Open market: rupee’s strengthening round continues against US dollar

Despite Gaza death toll soaring, US unlikely to rethink weapons supplies to Israel

IHC turns down Imran’s withdrawal plea in Toshakhana case

Cherat Packaging to sell papersack Line V for $4.7mn

‘Welcome’ sign prompts closure of Afghan-Pakistan crossing

Anti-electricity theft, recovery drive a flop?

Digital payments: SBP launches ‘Raast P2M’ service

Read more stories