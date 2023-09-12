BAFL 40.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.14%)
BIPL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
BOP 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
CNERGY 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
DFML 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-7.09%)
DGKC 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.33%)
FABL 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FCCL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
GGL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.27%)
HBL 96.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.42%)
HUBC 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.77%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.06%)
LOTCHEM 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
MLCF 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 93.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.75%)
PAEL 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.1%)
PIOC 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.67%)
PPL 72.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.79%)
PRL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-7.62%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.29%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.12%)
TELE 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.53%)
TPLP 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 89.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.5%)
UNITY 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,559 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.79%)
BR30 16,141 Decreased By -162 (-0.99%)
KSE100 45,508 Decreased By -357.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 16,063 Decreased By -120 (-0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Jan-Jun 2023: Dubai sees 52% YoY surge in Golden Visas

BR Life & Style Published September 12, 2023 Updated September 12, 2023 05:20pm
A woman takes a picture with a smartphone of the upscale Marina district from the Palm Tower in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Reuters
A woman takes a picture with a smartphone of the upscale Marina district from the Palm Tower in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Reuters

Dubai saw a 52% increase in the number of Golden Visas issued in the first half of this year, as compared to the same period of the previous year, reported Khaleej Times on Tuesday.

Quoting data from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Dubai also saw a 63% increase in the number of residency visas this year. Tourism also increased by 21%, added the report.

This development was announced as the GDRFA shared details about a conference for the future of ports policies it will host.

The conference will discuss the future of travel and serve as a platform for exchanging ideas and experiences between global experts in the field of border port management.

Pakistan actor Saba Qamar granted UAE Golden Visa

These developments come amidst the UAE bolstering its position to welcome more residents, tourists and foreign investment.

Last year, it introduced new categories of visas with simplified requirements, and relaxed the rules for its famous Golden Visa, as it looked to attract more visitors as well as expats and strengthen its position “as an ideal destination to live, work, and invest.”

All you need to know about UAE visas, and relocation

The long-term Golden Visa grants a 10-year residence to investors, entrepreneurs, exceptional talent, scientists and professionals, as well as outstanding students and graduates, among other categories.

The amendment allowed for a golden residence holder to sponsor their family members regardless of their age, and to sponsor any number of domestic staff.

Last year, the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM) cited how a “diversified approach” to tourism has helped them tap new markets.

5-year tourist, job exploration visas: UAE offers more options, eases requirements

MENA Dubai DCTCM golden visa

Comments

1000 characters

Jan-Jun 2023: Dubai sees 52% YoY surge in Golden Visas

Inter-bank market: rupee settles below 300 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee closes at 297-300 against USD

Bilawal laments lack of 'level playing field' for political parties

Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict regarding Imran’s trial in Attock Jail

US does not support any one political party in Pakistan: State Dept

UBL says will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

With aim to enable electric motorcycles in Pakistan, Zyp Technologies announces $1.2mn seed round

HUBCO’s earnings up 110% in FY23

OGDCL initiates hydrocarbon production from Nashpa-11 well

After crushing defeat, Pakistan ‘grateful’ for India wake-up call

Read more stories