Jan-Jun 2023: Dubai sees 52% YoY surge in Golden Visas

Dubai saw a 52% increase in the number of Golden Visas issued in the first half of this year, as compared to the same period of the previous year, reported Khaleej Times on Tuesday.

Quoting data from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Dubai also saw a 63% increase in the number of residency visas this year. Tourism also increased by 21%, added the report.

This development was announced as the GDRFA shared details about a conference for the future of ports policies it will host.

The conference will discuss the future of travel and serve as a platform for exchanging ideas and experiences between global experts in the field of border port management.

Pakistan actor Saba Qamar granted UAE Golden Visa

These developments come amidst the UAE bolstering its position to welcome more residents, tourists and foreign investment.

Last year, it introduced new categories of visas with simplified requirements, and relaxed the rules for its famous Golden Visa, as it looked to attract more visitors as well as expats and strengthen its position “as an ideal destination to live, work, and invest.”

All you need to know about UAE visas, and relocation

The long-term Golden Visa grants a 10-year residence to investors, entrepreneurs, exceptional talent, scientists and professionals, as well as outstanding students and graduates, among other categories.

The amendment allowed for a golden residence holder to sponsor their family members regardless of their age, and to sponsor any number of domestic staff.

Last year, the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM) cited how a “diversified approach” to tourism has helped them tap new markets.

5-year tourist, job exploration visas: UAE offers more options, eases requirements