UAE to open up ‘special visa centre’ in Karachi

Recorder Report Published 30 Nov, 2023 04:53am

KARACHI: Bolstering diplomatic and trade relations, the United Arab Emirates Consul General, Bakhit Atiq Al-Rumiti, assured Pakistan of unwavering support during challenging times.

He emphasized that, just as Pakistan has been a steadfast ally to the UAE, the UAE remains committed to standing by Pakistan in times of difficulty.

Speaking at a meeting of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Al-Rumiti expressed the UAE’s eagerness to enhance bilateral trade and facilitate Pakistan’s exports, emphasizing the potential for joint ventures and increased collaboration.

He acknowledged the significant contribution of the Pakistani community in the UAE to the nation’s development and highlighted the opening of a special visa center in Karachi to better assist the large population of Pakistanis in the UAE.

He extended an invitation to KATI industrialists to participate in UAE Chamber of Commerce trade fairs, fostering increased cooperation and understanding between the business communities of the two nations.

He also proposed direct registration of Pakistani companies with the Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs to expedite bilateral trade.

He reassured industrialists of his commitment to addressing their concerns and encouraged cooperation between Pakistani expatriates in the UAE.

He expressed a willingness to explore joint efforts to tackle food security challenges, with a promise to facilitate meetings between KATI members and UAE leadership.

KATI President Faraz-ur-Rehman reciprocated the sentiments, referring to the UAE as a second home for Pakistanis and commending the strong brotherly relations between the two nations.

He highlighted the integral role of Pakistanis in the development of the UAE and called for further collaboration, particularly in the industrial sector. Faraz-ur-Rehman welcomed UAE investments in Pakistan through the Special Investment Facilitation Council.

Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya reflected on the close ties between Pakistan and the UAE, emphasizing the unique bond that transcends the feeling of being in a foreign country when in the UAE. He pointed out the strategic position of the UAE as a hub between East and West, anticipating significant investments in Pakistan’s mineral sector and opportunities for manpower development.

