BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
BIPL 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.43%)
DFML 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.48%)
DGKC 78.56 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.91%)
FABL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.48%)
FCCL 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
GGL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
HBL 112.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.57%)
HUBC 122.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.81%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.45%)
LOTCHEM 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
OGDC 121.62 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.3%)
PAEL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PIOC 113.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
PPL 107.36 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.15%)
PRL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.98%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.65%)
SSGC 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.07%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TRG 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
UNITY 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 6,442 Increased By 65 (1.02%)
BR30 22,781 Increased By 404.8 (1.81%)
KSE100 62,956 Increased By 463 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,004 Increased By 174.8 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold ticks up as dollar slips, investors await US jobs data

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2023 11:39am

Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday as the dollar eased and weaker-than-expected US jobs data cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve’s policy tightening cycle has come to an end. Spot gold rose 0.2% at $2,023.40 per ounce by 0538 GMT.

US gold futures for February delivery also rose 0.2% to $2,041.20.

“Volatility in gold prices is likely to remain capped heading into Friday’s US non-farm payrolls data,” said City Index Senior Analyst Matt Simpson.

“It might take a particularly weak set of numbers for gold to post strong gains from here – as many bullish fingers were likely burned with gold’s false break to a record high.”

Bullion climbed to a record high of $2,135.40 on Monday on elevated bets for a Fed rate cut, before dropping more than $100 in the same session, on uncertainty over the timing of the monetary policy easing.

Data on Tuesday showed US job openings fell to a more than two-and-a-half year low in October, signalling that higher rates were dampening demand for workers.

The dollar index fell 0.2% against a basket of currencies after rising to a two-week high on Tuesday, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

Gold declines as Powell’s speech moves into spotlight

Focus now shifts to the Friday release of the November non-farm payrolls data that could provide more clues on US interest rate outlook ahead of Fed’s policy meeting next week.

Traders are pricing in about a 60% chance of a rate cut by March next year, CME’s FedWatch Tool shows.

Lower interest rates tend to support non-interest-bearing bullion.

Spot gold may bounce into a range of $2,033-$2,039 per ounce, as it has stabilized around a support of $2,009, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Silver rose 0.6% to $24.27 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.3% to $901.30. Palladium rose 0.9% to $943.01 per ounce, after hitting an over five-year low on Tuesday.

Gold Spot gold dollar index bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold ticks up as dollar slips, investors await US jobs data

Bulls continue their charge at PSX as KSE-100 gains over 600 points

ADB approves $659mn project financing to support Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee continues improvement against US dollar

Open market: rupee’s strengthening round continues against US dollar

Despite Gaza death toll soaring, US unlikely to rethink weapons supplies to Israel

IHC turns down Imran’s withdrawal plea in Toshakhana case

FBR notifies list of entities to be integrated with its ‘RADAR’

FBR to integrate real time data of 145 entities

Digital payments: SBP launches ‘Raast P2M’ service

Cherat Packaging to sell papersack Line V for $4.7mn

Read more stories