BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
BIPL 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.43%)
DFML 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.48%)
DGKC 78.56 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.91%)
FABL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.48%)
FCCL 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
GGL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
HBL 112.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.57%)
HUBC 122.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.81%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.45%)
LOTCHEM 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
OGDC 121.62 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.3%)
PAEL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PIOC 113.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
PPL 107.36 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.15%)
PRL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.98%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.65%)
SSGC 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.07%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TRG 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
UNITY 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 6,450 Increased By 73 (1.15%)
BR30 22,796 Increased By 419.9 (1.88%)
KSE100 62,956 Increased By 463 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,004 Increased By 174.8 (0.84%)
Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Recorder Report Published 06 Dec, 2023 04:27am

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Tuesday (December 05, 2023).

========================
Open Bid       Rs 282.25
Open Offer     Rs 285.25
========================

