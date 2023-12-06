Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Tuesday (December 05, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 282.25
Open Offer Rs 285.25
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Tuesday (December 05, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 282.25
Open Offer Rs 285.25
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Dec 6
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.87
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Dec 6
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
518.38
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Dec 6
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Dec 6
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Dec 6
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Dec 6
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
84.74
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Dec 6
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
480
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Dec 6
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Dec 6
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
10.53
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Dec 6
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
103.28
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Dec 6
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.87
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Dec 6
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
518.38
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Dec 6
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Dec 6
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Dec 6
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Dec 6
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
84.74
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Dec 6
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
480
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Dec 6
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Dec 6
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
10.53
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Dec 6
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
103.28
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Cnergyico PK / Dec 6
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
82,309,654
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Dec 6
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
53,701,236
▲ 0.00
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Dec 6
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
37,662,460
▲ 0.00
|
P.T.C.L. / Dec 6
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
36,098,500
▲ 0.00
|
Hascol Petrol / Dec 6
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
31,493,000
▲ 0.00
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Dec 6
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
31,154,943
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Dec 6
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
26,934,622
▲ 0.00
|
Fauji Cement / Dec 6
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
23,813,500
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Dec 6
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
21,786,544
▲ 0.00
|
National Bank / Dec 6
National Bank of Pakistan(NBP)
|
16,987,000
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Dec 5
|
284.60
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Dec 5
|
284.20
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Dec 5
|
147.23
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Dec 5
|
0.87
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Dec 5
|
1.26
|
Euro to USD / Dec 5
|
1.08
|
UK LIBOR % / Dec 5
|
5.46
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Dec 5
|
4567.18
|
India Sensex / Dec 5
|
69296.14
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Dec 5
|
33041.24
|
Nasdaq / Dec 5
|
14229.91
|
Hang Seng / Dec 5
|
16327.86
|
FTSE 100 / Dec 5
|
7489.84
|
Dow Jones / Dec 5
|
36124.56
|
Germany DAX 30 / Dec 5
|
16533.11
|
France CAC40 / Dec 5
|
7386.99
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Dec 5
|
72.16
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Dec 5
|
17235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Dec 5
|
189043
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Dec 5
|
2019.74
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Dec 5
|
79.68
Comments