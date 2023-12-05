BAFL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
BIPL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 5.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.96%)
DFML 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.61%)
DGKC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
FABL 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.84%)
FCCL 20.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.84%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
GGL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
HBL 111.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
HUBC 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.71%)
KEL 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
MLCF 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 113.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.35%)
PAEL 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
PIOC 112.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.36%)
PPL 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.7%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.92%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
SNGP 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.44%)
SSGC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TELE 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 13.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.3%)
UNITY 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 6,411 Increased By 33.7 (0.53%)
BR30 22,471 Increased By 94.4 (0.42%)
KSE100 62,590 Increased By 96.5 (0.15%)
KSE30 20,865 Increased By 35.9 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran says it is not involved in any actions against US military forces

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2023 12:20pm

DUBAI: Iran has not been involved in any actions or attacks against United States’ military forces, the country’s United Nations Envoy Amir Saeid Iravani was reported as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Tuesday.

Iran, Cuba seek closer ties to confront US sanctions

In a briefing with reporters on Monday, US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said Washington has “every reason to believe that these attacks (on vessels in the Red Sea), while they were launched by the Houthis in Yemen, are fully enabled by Iran.”

Iran UNITED NATIONS Yemen MENA Houthi group US military forces US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan

Comments

1000 characters

Iran says it is not involved in any actions against US military forces

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee stable against US dollar

US, UN urge civilian protections, but Israel intensifies southern Gaza offensive

Four countries: FBR decides to ink deal on Electronic Data Interchange

Pakistan not on agenda of IMF Executive Board meeting

At least 3 children among 4 injured in blast on Peshawar’s Warsak Road

Oil prices little changed amid OPEC+ cut doubts, Mid-East tension

Overbilling in violation of Nepra Act: All Discos including KE to face legal proceedings

Commodities being imported by TCP: Govt decides to change payment mechanism

Issues related to KE: Al-Jomaih shares its ‘ordeal’ with PM, petroleum minister

Read more stories