Iran says it is not involved in any actions against US military forces

DUBAI: Iran has not been involved in any actions or attacks against United States’ military forces, the country’s United Nations Envoy Amir Saeid Iravani was reported as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Tuesday.

In a briefing with reporters on Monday, US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said Washington has “every reason to believe that these attacks (on vessels in the Red Sea), while they were launched by the Houthis in Yemen, are fully enabled by Iran.”