BAFL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
BIPL 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.01%)
DGKC 78.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.8%)
FABL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.29%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.42%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.78%)
GGL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
HBL 111.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.35%)
HUBC 123.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.22%)
HUMNL 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.14%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.51%)
OGDC 115.39 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (4.26%)
PAEL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.85%)
PIBTL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PIOC 112.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.12%)
PPL 100.04 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (5.32%)
PRL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 67.52 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (4.68%)
SSGC 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.2%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
TPLP 13.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.9%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
BR100 6,382 Increased By 86.8 (1.38%)
BR30 22,403 Increased By 465.7 (2.12%)
KSE100 62,493 Increased By 801.8 (1.3%)
KSE30 20,829 Increased By 274.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran, Cuba seek closer ties to confront US sanctions

AFP Published 04 Dec, 2023 04:41pm

TEHRAN: Iran and Cuba vowed Monday to strengthen relations and stand together against sanctions imposed on them by the United States.

“What can neutralise the sanctions is the exchange of capacities between the two countries,” Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said during a joint statement with his visiting Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Cuba has been under a US embargo since 1962 and is included on the American list of countries supporting terrorism – like Iran, which is also subject to severe sanctions linked in particular to its nuclear programme.

“There is a serious determination between the two countries to develop relations,” Raisi said, adding that “the common feature of the two countries is that they both stand against the system of domination.”

Diaz-Canel, who arrived in Tehran on Sunday after participating in the UN’s COP28 climate talks in Dubai, thanked Iran for supporting his country’s “fight against the cruel embargo” imposed by the United States.

Seven memorandums of understanding and cooperation documents were signed in various sectors of science and technology, health, agriculture, energy and mining, communications and medicine.

Cuba is going through its worst economic crisis since the disappearance of Soviet subsidies in the 1990s.

Iran blames Israel for renewed fighting with Hamas

The island faces shortages of food, medicine and fuel, while Iran is experiencing a record depreciation of its currency and rampant inflation.

The last time a Cuban president visited Iran was in 2001 when revolutionary figure Fidel Castro travelled to the Islamic republic.

Raisi visited Havana in June on the last stop of a tour of “friendly countries” in Latin America, including Venezuela.

United States Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi Iran and Cuba

Comments

1000 characters

Iran, Cuba seek closer ties to confront US sanctions

Successful IMF review, stable monetary policy driving PSX: Ministry of Finance

Inter-bank: rupee registers 5th successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee gains further against US dollar

Imran Khan wants ‘ex-army general, US envoy’ to be summoned for cipher trial: lawyer

Suzuki Motor proposes purchase of minority shareholders’ stake at minimum Rs406 per share

Matco Foods sets up corn sugar plant in Karachi

Israel orders Gazans out of swathes of Khan Younis

Ceasing operations in Pakistan: Engro Corporation rejects ‘false’ assertion

Oil falls on demand fears and doubts over OPEC+ cuts

Bitcoin soars past $40,000 on optimism for US trading approval

Read more stories