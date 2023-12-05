Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee reported a minor gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.11% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10:30am, the rupee was hovering at 284.22, an increase of Re0.31 in the inter-bank market.

On Monday, the rupee registered a marginal gain to settle at 284.53 against the US dollar.

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board has issued meetings scheduled till December 14, but Pakistan is not on the agenda as the first review under the $3 billion stand-by arrangement (SBA) programme remains pending.

The current IMF programme of $3 billion is scheduled to end in the second week of April 2024, with around $1.8 billion remaining undisbursed. The Fund released $1.2 billion as the first tranche in July.

Globally, the US dollar regained some ground on Tuesday and hovered near a one-week high against a basket of currencies.

That left the Antipodean currency some distance away from Monday’s four-month top of $0.6690, which it hit on the back of the dollar’s decline over the past few sessions.

Elsewhere, the greenback held broadly steady and pushed away from Monday’s three-month low against the yen.

US economic indicators this week, including November’s non-manufacturing LSM figures and the closely watched nonfarm payrolls report, will provide further clarity on the future path of interest rates.

Traders have all but priced in a rate cut from the Federal Reserve by the first half of next year.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Tuesday amid uncertainty over voluntary output cuts by OPEC+, continued tension in the Middle East and weak economic data from the US Brent crude futures ticked down 1 cent to $78.02 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 5 cents at $73.09 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update