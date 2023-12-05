BAFL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
BIPL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
BOP 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.1%)
DGKC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
FABL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
FCCL 20.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.18%)
FFL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
GGL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
HBL 111.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.23%)
HUBC 124.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.85%)
HUMNL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
KEL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.83%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
MLCF 42.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.17%)
OGDC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.13%)
PAEL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.58%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PIOC 112.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.26%)
PPL 99.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.4%)
PRL 25.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
SNGP 67.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
SSGC 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.56%)
TELE 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
TPLP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
TRG 86.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.64%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 6,372 Decreased By -5 (-0.08%)
BR30 22,319 Decreased By -57.1 (-0.26%)
KSE100 62,465 Decreased By -27.8 (-0.04%)
KSE30 20,776 Decreased By -52.5 (-0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 284-285 level in interbank market
Recorder Report Published 05 Dec, 2023 10:37am

The Pakistani rupee reported a minor gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.11% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10:30am, the rupee was hovering at 284.22, an increase of Re0.31 in the inter-bank market.

On Monday, the rupee registered a marginal gain to settle at 284.53 against the US dollar.

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board has issued meetings scheduled till December 14, but Pakistan is not on the agenda as the first review under the $3 billion stand-by arrangement (SBA) programme remains pending.

The current IMF programme of $3 billion is scheduled to end in the second week of April 2024, with around $1.8 billion remaining undisbursed. The Fund released $1.2 billion as the first tranche in July.

Globally, the US dollar regained some ground on Tuesday and hovered near a one-week high against a basket of currencies.

That left the Antipodean currency some distance away from Monday’s four-month top of $0.6690, which it hit on the back of the dollar’s decline over the past few sessions.

Elsewhere, the greenback held broadly steady and pushed away from Monday’s three-month low against the yen.

US economic indicators this week, including November’s non-manufacturing LSM figures and the closely watched nonfarm payrolls report, will provide further clarity on the future path of interest rates.

Traders have all but priced in a rate cut from the Federal Reserve by the first half of next year.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Tuesday amid uncertainty over voluntary output cuts by OPEC+, continued tension in the Middle East and weak economic data from the US Brent crude futures ticked down 1 cent to $78.02 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 5 cents at $73.09 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistani rupee interbank market Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar IMF programme Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank IMF deal IMF and Pakistan interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

Four countries: FBR decides to ink deal on Electronic Data Interchange

Pakistan not on agenda of IMF Executive Board meeting

At least 3 children injured in Peshawar blast

Oil prices little changed amid OPEC+ cut doubts, Mid-East tension

Overbilling in violation of Nepra Act: All Discos including KE to face legal proceedings

Commodities being imported by TCP: Govt decides to change payment mechanism

War risk insurance rates edge up

Nov oil sales rise 9pc MoM

Issues related to KE: Al-Jomaih shares its ‘ordeal’ with PM, petroleum minister

Read more stories