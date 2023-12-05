BAFL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
BIPL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
BOP 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.73%)
DGKC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
FABL 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
FCCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.63%)
FFL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
GGL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
HUBC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
KEL 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
MLCF 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
OGDC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.13%)
PAEL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.58%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PIOC 112.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.26%)
PPL 99.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.45%)
PRL 25.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
SNGP 67.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
SSGC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TELE 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
TRG 86.16 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.6%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
BR100 6,368 Decreased By -9.2 (-0.14%)
BR30 22,306 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.32%)
KSE100 62,441 Decreased By -51.8 (-0.08%)
KSE30 20,766 Decreased By -62.7 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices little changed amid OPEC+ cut doubts, Mid-East tension

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2023 09:58am

Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday amid uncertainty over voluntary output cuts by OPEC+, continued tension in the Middle East and weak economic data from the US Brent crude futures ticked down 1 cent to $78.02 a barrel by 0402 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 5 cents at $73.09 a barrel.

Comments by Saudi Arabia’s energy minister that OPEC+ production cuts could continue past the first quarter of 2024 if needed lent some support to the market, said Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst for Asia pacific at OANDA.

Oil prices had declined in the previous trading session as traders doubted that supply cuts by OPEC+ would have a significant impact, and as a stronger US dollar weighed on commodity prices in general, said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.

A stronger dollar typically makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies, which could dampen oil demand.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, together known as OPEC+, on Thursday agreed to voluntary output cuts totalling about 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first quarter of 2024, led by Saudi Arabia rolling over its current voluntary cut.

Oil falls on demand fears and doubts over OPEC+ cuts

At least 1.3 million bpd of those cuts, however, were an extension of voluntary curbs that Saudi Arabia and Russia already had in place.

Resumption of fighting in the Israel-Hamas war, however, stoked supply concern, as did attacks on three commercial vessels in international waters in the southern Red Sea.

Those incidents followed a series of attacks in Middle-Eastern waters since war broke out between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

Data on Tuesday showed US factory orders fell by more than analysts expected in October and the most for over three years, dampening oil market sentiment.

That bolstered the view that high interest rates are beginning to limit spending, analysts said.

OPEC+ OPEC Saudi Arabia Brent crude Oil US West Texas Intermediate crude OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices little changed amid OPEC+ cut doubts, Mid-East tension

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

Four countries: FBR decides to ink deal on Electronic Data Interchange

Pakistan not on agenda of IMF Executive Board meeting

At least 3 children injured in Peshawar blast

Overbilling in violation of Nepra Act: All Discos including KE to face legal proceedings

Commodities being imported by TCP: Govt decides to change payment mechanism

War risk insurance rates edge up

Nov oil sales rise 9pc MoM

Issues related to KE: Al-Jomaih shares its ‘ordeal’ with PM, petroleum minister

Read more stories