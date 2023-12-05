BAFL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
Pakistan not on agenda of IMF Executive Board meeting

Tahir Amin Published 05 Dec, 2023 03:01am

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board has issued meetings scheduled till December 14, but Pakistan is not on the agenda as the first review under the $ 3 billion stand-by arrangement (SBA) programme remains pending.

The current IMF programme of $ 3 billion is scheduled to end in the second week of April 2024, with around $1.8 billion remaining undisbursed. The Fund released $ 1.2 billion as the first tranche in July.

The IMF staff and the Pakistani authorities reached a staff-level agreement on November 15, on the first review under Pakistan’s SBA, subject to approval by the IMF’s Executive Board. Upon approval, Pakistan will have access to SDR 528 million (around US $700 million).

Successful IMF review, stable monetary policy driving PSX: Ministry of Finance

According to the IMF Executive Board calendar available on its website, the next meetings are scheduled for December 4, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, and then on December 14, 2023. Pakistan is not on the agenda.

