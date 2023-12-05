BAFL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
BIPL 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.01%)
DGKC 78.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.8%)
FABL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.29%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.42%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.78%)
GGL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
HBL 111.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.35%)
HUBC 123.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.22%)
HUMNL 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.14%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.51%)
OGDC 115.39 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (4.26%)
PAEL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.85%)
PIBTL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PIOC 112.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.12%)
PPL 100.04 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (5.32%)
PRL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 67.52 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (4.68%)
SSGC 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.2%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
TPLP 13.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.9%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
BR100 6,377 Increased By 82.2 (1.31%)
BR30 22,376 Increased By 439.3 (2%)
KSE100 62,493 Increased By 801.8 (1.3%)
KSE30 20,829 Increased By 274.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-05

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 04, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 05 Dec, 2023 03:01am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 04, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 62,493.05
High:                      62,912.61
Low:                       62,061.57
Net Change:                    801.8
Volume (000):                368,996
Value (000):              22,628,514
Makt Cap (000)         2,060,415,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,821.63
NET CH                    (+) 263.72
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,986.37
NET CH                      (+) 6.08
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,729.87
NET CH                     (+) 21.69
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,209.09
NET CH                    (+) 122.75
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,588.90
NET CH                    (+) 190.07
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,170.60
NET CH                     (+) 48.44
------------------------------------
As on:              04-December-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Cement Index BR Commercial Banks Index BR Power Generation and Distribution Index BR Oil and Gas Index

Comments

1000 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Four countries: FBR decides to ink deal on Electronic Data Interchange

Pakistan not on agenda of IMF Executive Board meeting

ECP likely to get election funds soon

Overbilling in violation of Nepra Act: All Discos including KE to face legal proceedings

Commodities being imported by TCP: Govt decides to change payment mechanism

Israeli ground forces move into southern Gaza

War risk insurance rates edge up

Cypher case: IK says will ‘drag’ Bajwa, US embassy officials through the courts

Nov oil sales rise 9pc MoM

Issues related to KE: Al-Jomaih shares its ‘ordeal’ with PM, petroleum minister

Read more stories