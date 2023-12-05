KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 04, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 62,493.05 High: 62,912.61 Low: 62,061.57 Net Change: 801.8 Volume (000): 368,996 Value (000): 22,628,514 Makt Cap (000) 2,060,415,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,821.63 NET CH (+) 263.72 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,986.37 NET CH (+) 6.08 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,729.87 NET CH (+) 21.69 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,209.09 NET CH (+) 122.75 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,588.90 NET CH (+) 190.07 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,170.60 NET CH (+) 48.44 ------------------------------------ As on: 04-December-2023 ====================================

