BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 04, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 62,493.05
High: 62,912.61
Low: 62,061.57
Net Change: 801.8
Volume (000): 368,996
Value (000): 22,628,514
Makt Cap (000) 2,060,415,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,821.63
NET CH (+) 263.72
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,986.37
NET CH (+) 6.08
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,729.87
NET CH (+) 21.69
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,209.09
NET CH (+) 122.75
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,588.90
NET CH (+) 190.07
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,170.60
NET CH (+) 48.44
------------------------------------
As on: 04-December-2023
====================================
