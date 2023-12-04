Gold rates remain unchanged in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan remained unchanged on Monday, with a slight increase in the international rate. The yellow metal held steady at Rs223,600 per tola in the country, while the international rate witnessed an increase of $3 per ounce.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs191,701, unchanged from the previous close, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs3,100 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Monday was set at $2,094 per ounce, after an increase of $3, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,620 per tola.