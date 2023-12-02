Gold price per tola increases Rs3,100 in Pakistan

Gold rates continued to increase in Pakistan as the yellow metal advanced in the international market. On Saturday, gold was priced at Rs223,600 per tola in the local market after a single-day gain of Rs3,100.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs191,701 after an increase of Rs2,658, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Saturday was set at $2,091 per ounce, after an increase of $31 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,620 per tola.

This week, the yellow metal glittered in Pakistan as the price per tola increased by Rs7,100 on the back of increasing international rate.