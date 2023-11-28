Cipher case: trial to continue in Adiala Jail in open court, rules judge

A special court ruled on Tuesday that the cipher case hearing against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will continue at Adiala Jail but in an open court, Aaj News reported.

Judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain presided over the hearing today, which took place in Islamabad’s Federal Judicial Complex after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) nullified the August 29 notification to hold the trial in jail.

Earlier, jail authorities told the court Imran and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is also indicted in the cipher case, cannot be brought to court due to security concerns.

During the hearing today, they submitted their report to the court. The report stated that as per intelligence agencies and the police, the PTI chairman faces threats to his life. The report added that the jail authorities had written a letter to the Islamabad police, requesting additional security.

On November 2, the special court had directed that both Imran and Qureshi be brought to court on November 28 (today) for the cipher case hearing.

Imran is currently in Adiala Jail after he was indicted by special court Judge Zulqarnain in the cipher case.

Cipher case background

A case was registered against Imran and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi under Sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923. It is related to the “misuse” of alleged contents of a diplomatic cipher, cited by ex-premier Imran as proof of the attempt to remove his government.

Last month, the special court indicted both Imran and Qureshi in the case.