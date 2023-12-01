BAFL 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.44%)
Inter-bank: rupee records 4th consecutive gain against US dollar

  • Currency appreciates 0.07%, settles at 284.97 against greenback
BR Web Desk Published December 1, 2023 Updated December 1, 2023 04:04pm

The Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory against the US dollar for the fourth successive session as it appreciated 0.07% in the inter-bank market on Friday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 284.97, an increase of Re0.20.

On Thursday, the rupee registered a marginal gain to settle at 285.17 against the US dollar.

In a related development, total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $77 million to $7.257 billion during the week ended November 24, 2023.

Internationally, the US dollar was on the backfoot on Friday, while the euro nursed steep losses as traders weighed data that showed inflation was easing, stoking expectations that interest rates had peaked and central banks would soon start cutting rates.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, was 0.145% lower at 103.30, after clocking its weakest monthly performance in a year in November, despite a 0.6% jump overnight.

Data on Thursday showed US consumer spending rose moderately in October, while the annual increase in inflation was the smallest in more than 2-1/2 years.

The eagerly awaited personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 3% in October from a year ago, moderating from a three-month string of 3.4% readings though still above the Fed’s 2% target.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, pared losses on Friday, after falling sharply in early trade and by over 2% on Thursday on perceptions that the voluntary oil output cuts agreed by OPEC+ producers were underwhelming.

Brent crude futures for February rose 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $80.92 a barrel by 0820 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $76.13.

