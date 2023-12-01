Election manifesto

What distinguishes cult leaders from politicians who represent their country? Can demagoguery and verbosity serve as substitutes for transformative political discourse? In the ever-changing landscape of global politics and economics, the leaders of a country bear a tremendous responsibility in shaping the destiny of their people.

In Pakistan, prominent figures like Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Asif Ali Zardari have consistently voiced their concerns about inflation, unemployment, and the need for economic improvement to uplift the lives of the impoverished population.

Imran Khan, on the other hand, centered his political discourse on combating a corrupt mafia within the country, which referred to his political rivals rather than the actual mafia. While these political leaders often depict themselves as champions of the people’s welfare, it is essential to evaluate whether they possess a deep understanding of the complex global economic dynamics that influence Pakistan’s fate.

Their rhetoric resonates with many, especially those who have borne the brunt of economic hardships. However, it is crucial to question whether their words are supported by a comprehensive understanding of the global economic landscape.

For instance, the stagnation experienced by Japan over the past 25 years, the crises faced by Western European countries, and the persistent struggles of the American economy over the last three decades, serve as stark examples of the complex economic challenges confronted by developed nations. Do Pakistan’s leaders possess the insights necessary to navigate such treacherous waters?

Whereas, the remarkable rise of countries like China, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and India in Asia, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Ghana, and Botswana in Africa, and Chile, Peru, and the Dominican Republic in Latin America, as well as the emergence of economic powerhouses such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East, highlights the potential for positive change. Do Pakistan’s leaders appreciate the lessons that can be gleaned from these success stories?

Understanding China’s miraculous rise is of utmost importance and should not be overlooked. Any economist, policymaker, or politician who does not possess a comprehensive understanding of China’s transformation is obsolete and out of touch with the current era.

In 1980, China’s GDP was around $200 billion which was only one-fifth of $1 trillion, while the GDP of the United States was $1.58 trillion. By 1990, China’s GDP had doubled to reach approximately $400 billion, and by 2000, it had surpassed the $1 trillion mark, with an economy of around $1.2 trillion.

Presently, in terms of purchasing power parity, China’s GDP far exceeds that of the United States, standing at around $32 trillion, compared to the U.S. GDP of approximately $26 trillion.

The American economy has multiplied around 16 times, whereas the Chinese economy has multiplied 90 times in nominal dollar terms and more than 150 times in terms of purchasing power parity.

These examples illustrate the potential for positive change when visionary leadership is combined with a deep understanding of inclusive techno-economic dynamics.

The Digital Revolution

In today’s world, the digital revolution has reshaped economies and public service systems. Estonia and Singapore stand out as prime examples of countries that have harnessed the power of technology to digitize and digitalize their economies. Do Pakistan’s leaders comprehend the importance of these advancements in a global context, or are they solely focused on preserving their cult-like following?

Leaders must understand the potential and expected impact of artificial intelligence, block chain technology, machine learning, drones, artifact intelligence in healthcare, artificial intelligence in finance and fin tech, quantum computing, robotic process automation, artificial intelligence in energy management, artificial intelligence in agriculture, artificial intelligence in cybersecurity, gene editing, quantum computing, augmented reality, virtual reality, the Internet of Things, nanotechnology, and computer vision. Failure to understand the potential and impact of these technologies renders leaders irrelevant and trapped in an obsolete era.

Gone are the days when these subjects were only understood by a few tech gurus. Even children in remote areas now have an idea about transformative technologies. Cult leaders must step out of their magical sphere of influence and embrace the realities of the real world; otherwise, they cannot claim to represent the people.

Pakistan’s Leaders in the GPT Era

The political leaders in Pakistan who wield significant influence often demonstrate a lack of understanding regarding the profound economic transformations and emerging technologies that define the 21st century.

They seem to be living in a pre-Internet and pre-GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) era. In an age where AI, quantum computing, gene editing, augmented reality, and nanotechnology shape the future, leaders who lack a comprehensive understanding of these advancements risk falling behind.

Leadership in the digital age demands a holistic grasp of the complexities of the global economy and emerging technologies. It requires the ability to harness these tools for the benefit of the nation and its people; otherwise, leaders risk resorting to mere rhetoric, inciting the sentiments of their supporters without offering practical solutions or a clear path forward.

If individuals possess the willingness to listen, the capacity to comprehend and synthesize information, along with the awareness that there exists a straightforward and achievable solution, then the transformation of governance in the country within 5 to 6 months and the improvement of the economy within one or two years is entirely feasible.

To achieve swift and effective improvements, it is imperative to undertake two critical actions:

1) Implement a comprehensive transformation by digitizing and digitalizing all governmental offices and economic operations. This holistic approach encompasses every aspect of the administrative and economic spectrum.

2) Ensure the rigorous enforcement of the proactive disclosure provisions contained within both Federal and Provincial Information Acts.

Information acts are not simply for seeking information; they are mainly meant to disclose and disseminate information proactively. This includes disclosing actual expenditures supported by evidence related to governance and economic decisions. If this twin transformative strategy becomes the centerpiece of the election manifesto and is subsequently adopted, the country will emerge from the series of crises and humiliations it has endured over the past 76 years. This is an achievable, transformative vision that offers hope.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023